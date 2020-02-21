Chris Brown's baby mama says daughter Royalty, 5, will be more successful than her dad

Nia Guzman shares 5-year-old Royalty with Chris Brown. Picture: Getty

Nia Guzman gave birth to the singer's first child in 2014.

Chris Brown's daughter Royalty is following in her father's musical footsteps, it seems.

The 5-year-old daughter of Brown and his ex Nia Guzman has already proved herself to be a talented dancer, much like her dad, and now she's shown she's got the voice to match

Nia, who gave birth to Breezy's first child in May 2014, posed a video of little Royalty on Instagram, showing her sitting on a chair in a kitchen singing to her mother.

"I LOVE YOU MY BABY...MY ROYALTY!" Guzman captioned the video, adding a red love heart emoji. Fans soon flooded the comments section with adoring messages, with many comparing Royalty to her famous father.

One comment in particular caught the eye of Guzman. "She is going to be just like her daddy! Royalty is going to be an amazing singer, artist, and dancer," wrote one fan, to which Guzman teased that she'll be even better than Chris.

In response to the comment, Guzman wrote, "agreed! She is going to be everything he is and MORE!" The eager fan replied, "can’t wait to see how royalty is in 5 years?" while another added, "That's right! She's already everything n MORE!! Just look and listen to her, waaaaay more."

"She is going to be everything he is and MORE!" wrote Nia. Picture: Instagram/Nia Guzman

Chris Brown brought his daughter Royalty to the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. Picture: Getty

Breezy, who often posts about his little girl, took Royalty as his date to the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards back in January. She was all smiles and appeared to take the experience in her stride.

In November last year, Brown welcomed his second child - a son named Aeko Catori - with ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris, after a long-rumoured pregnancy.