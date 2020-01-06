Chris Brown's daughter Royalty stuns fans as she shows off her dance moves

Miss Royalty is following in her father's footsteps!

Royalty Brown, the five-year-old daughter of Chris Brown, is proving the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.

In a video recorded by her mother Nia Guzman, Miss Royalty can be seen dancing her heart out to her father's music and showing off her best Breezy-Inspired moves.

Brown shares five-year-old daughter Royalty (pictured) with Nia Guzman. Picture: Instagram

Royalty appeared to be dancing during a photoshoot for Milano Di Rouge, the streetwear brand owned by Milan Rouge, the rumoured girlfriend of Meek Mill who just announced her pregnancy.

Brown's fans took to social media to praise Royalty for her amazing moves. "She just like her Daddy," mused one, while another echoed, "Like father like daughter."

"She snapped dumb hard," wrote one user, while another added, "In due time kiddo, you’ll have the dance moves of your dad."

Brown, who just welcomed his first son with ex-flame Ammika Harris, named his seventh studio album after Royalty in 2015. (Pictured here in 2017). Picture: Getty

Chris Brown embraced fatherhood for the second time at the end of last year after his ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris gave birth to the couple's son, Aeko Catori Brown, on November 20th.

Despite not confirming the status of their relationship, Brown sparked marriage rumours after fans spotted what appeared to be an engagement ring on his finger in a recent photo.