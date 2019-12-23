Meek Mill baby rumours spark as alleged girlfriend announces she's pregnant

23 December 2019, 10:23

Is Meek Mill going to be a father for a second time?
Is Meek Mill going to be a father for a second time? Picture: Getty

Is the 'Going Bad' rapper about to be a father for the second time?

Meek Mill's rumoured girlfriend Milan Harris has just announced she's expecting a baby.

The rapper, 32, has been romantically linked to the fashion designer, and founder of brand Milano di Rouge, for months. The pair are often spotted on each other's socials and jetting off on romantic getaways together.

Milan revealed her baby bump for the first time at the end of her Milano di Rouge fashion show on Saturday night (21st Dec.) While she hasn't posted anything herself, she has reposted several clips of the moment online.

Milan wore a skin-tight blue bodysuit with her brand's name emblazoned all over it, showing off her growing bump.

The father of the baby is currently unconfirmed, but fans are suspecting that Meek Mill is about to become a father for the second time. Neither Meek nor Milan have ever publicly confirmed their relationship.

The rapper already has a nine-year-old son from a previous relationship. Back in July, he welcomed his son on stage with him at Philadelphia's NOTO night club to show off his rap skills.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Meek Mill News!

More Artists

See more More Artists

Beyoncé

Beyoncé

Drake

Drake

Rihanna

Rihanna

Stormzy

Stormzy

Trending

50 Cent rents out Toys 'R' Us store for his son Sire

50 Cent rents out entire Toys ‘R’ Us store for his son to pick out his Christmas gifts

50 Cent

Frank Ocean and Travis Scott are among the rumoured headliners for Coachella 2020.

Frank Ocean and Travis Scott are reportedly headlining Coachella 2020

Frank Ocean

DaBaby responds to alleged nude leak on Twitter

DaBaby denies sending alleged nudes after NSFW video leaks on Twitter
Rihanna has teased fans by claiming she's listening to her new album, 'R9', and refusing to drop it.

Rihanna trolls fans by teasing new album & saying she's "refusing to release it"

Rihanna

Chris Brown fans are convinced he's married to baby mama Ammika Harris

Chris Brown sparks Ammika Harris marriage rumours as fans spot "wedding ring" in new photo

Chris Brown