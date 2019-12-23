Meek Mill baby rumours spark as alleged girlfriend announces she's pregnant

Is Meek Mill going to be a father for a second time? Picture: Getty

Is the 'Going Bad' rapper about to be a father for the second time?

Meek Mill's rumoured girlfriend Milan Harris has just announced she's expecting a baby.

The rapper, 32, has been romantically linked to the fashion designer, and founder of brand Milano di Rouge, for months. The pair are often spotted on each other's socials and jetting off on romantic getaways together.

Milan revealed her baby bump for the first time at the end of her Milano di Rouge fashion show on Saturday night (21st Dec.) While she hasn't posted anything herself, she has reposted several clips of the moment online.

Milan wore a skin-tight blue bodysuit with her brand's name emblazoned all over it, showing off her growing bump.

The father of the baby is currently unconfirmed, but fans are suspecting that Meek Mill is about to become a father for the second time. Neither Meek nor Milan have ever publicly confirmed their relationship.

The rapper already has a nine-year-old son from a previous relationship. Back in July, he welcomed his son on stage with him at Philadelphia's NOTO night club to show off his rap skills.