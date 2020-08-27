Chris Brown & Ammika Harris split rumours squashed with thirsty posts

Chris Brown & Ammika Harris' thirsty posts appear to squash split rumours. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Chris Brown and Ammika Harris poured cold water on split rumours with some seriously thirsty Instagram posts.

By Matt Tarr

Ammika Harris set rumours of a break up with Chris Brown flying recently after she posted a cryptic message about marriage, whilst Chris later added fuel to the flames with an IG post of his own.

> Chris Brown claps back at being dragged into Tory Lanez shooting incident

But after speculation about the couple's alleged break up flooded social media, both Chris and Ammika have now shared some thirsty posts about each other that appear to suggest claims of a split were premature.

Ammika Harris posts thirsty pic on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Taking to their Instagram Stories, both Ammika and Chris shared the same selfie of Ammika in the gym. Captioning the snap, Ammika wrote, "Daddy saw it first 🥰", whilst Breezy captioned the pic, "So 🔥. No 🧢 kizzy".

This was the first time the couple had publicly interacted since the break up rumours emerged and the thirsty nature of both posts is a big hint that they're still together.

Breezy and Ammika share a son, Aeko Brown, together but throughout the coronavirus pandemic Aeko has remained with Ammika in Germany amid travel restrictions.

Chris Brown responds to Ammika Harris' picture on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

After rumours that Breezy and Ammika had split emerged, Chris took to Instagram and called out Zendaya, asking her to release a music video the pair had shot together in 2016 for their song 'Something New'.

Rumour has it Zendaya shelved the video after Chris Brown embarked on a Twitter tirade against Kehlani after her attempted suicide in March 2016. She also unfollowed him on social media, it was reported at the time.

Four years later, it seems Brown wants to put their differences behind them and drop the music video anyway. "@zendaya I HOPE YOU DROP THIS VIDEO WE DID A LIL WHILE AGO!!!!!" he wrote on Instagram. Posting a clip from the unreleased video, he added "ITS TOO FIRE TO BE ON DA SHELF."

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Music News!