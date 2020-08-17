Chris Brown & Ammika Harris spark spilt rumours with cryptic posts

17 August 2020, 10:40 | Updated: 17 August 2020, 10:55

Chris Brown and Ammika Harris spark split rumours
Chris Brown and Ammika Harris spark split rumours. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Both Ammika Harris and Chris Brown also unfollowed each other on Instagram after sharing the posts.

By Matt Tarr

Chris Brown and Ammika Harris have been together for a couple of years now and they're continuing to co-parent their son Aeko Brown, but their latest cryptic posts have convinced fans that there may be trouble in paradise.

> Chris Brown shocks fans with huge dog tattoo on his head

During the coronavirus pandemic, Ammika and Aeko have been living in Germany whilst Chris and his daughter Royalty are still in America, but having seemingly managed their long distance relationship so far, it was Ammika's recent marriage posts which sparked split fears.

Taking to Instagram, Ammika posted a meme on her story which read, "I'm at the 'don't talk to me unless you wanna wife me' stage," with many claiming it was throwing shade at Breezy.

But around the same time that Ammika shared her post on Instagram, Chris shared his own post and alongside the picture below he wrote, "YOU GONE CRY ON MY BUS OR DA BUS !?".

Both Ammika and Chris have also unfollowed each other on Instagram and the whole situation has caused fans to be concerned that the couple may split.

View this post on Instagram

YOU GONE CRY ON MY BUS OR DA BUS !?

A post shared by CHRIS BROWN (@chrisbrownofficial) on

Some fans have claimed that Breezy has previously claimed he doesn't really believe in marriage whilst others suggested he clearly wasn't ready to get married.

One fan wrote, 'Should have been at the stage before having a baby' with another adding, 'Based off of that response, His pride and ego are may be more important to him than whatever y'all got going on or he just doesn't want it. Either way pray and figure out what is truly best for you and your son. Don't settle for someone who will treat you like a number. [sic].'

