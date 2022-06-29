Chris Brown shares first video with baby daughter Lovely Symphani

His third child was born in January, and the singer shares his third child with model Diamond Brown.

Chris Brown has shared a new video of his 5-month-old daughter, Lovely Symphani Brown on his Instagram story.

Chris Brown confirms third child with Diamond Brown with sweet photo

His first daughter with model Diamond Brown was born in January 2022, which he confirmed three months later.

Diamond Brown and her daughter, Lovely, she shares with Breezy. Picture: Instagram

The 'Forever' rapper has two previous children, a daughter, Royalty Brown, 8, with Nia Guzman-Ameya, and a son, Aeko Catori Brown, 2, with Ammika Harris.

In the video, Brown appears with his daughter, and asks her to "tell them what you gotta tell them" to his fans.

Chris Brown kids: how many does he have and who are the mothers of his children?

Lovely appears in good spirits and puts on a big grin for the camera.

Chris Brown and his daughter, Lovely Symphani on Instagram story. Picture: Instagram

Back in February, Breezy seemingly confirmed he has become a dad for the third time, by liking a photo on Diamond Brown's Instagram.

Diamond announced the birth of her first child back in January. Picture: Instagram

Fans first suspected Diamond Brown was pregnant with Chris Brown's child back in December 2021.

The model shared several selfies of herself heavily pregnant holding her belly, revealing that she was 35 weeks pregnant and fans speculated she was expecting Breezy's child.