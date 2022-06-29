Chris Brown shares first video with baby daughter Lovely Symphani

29 June 2022, 12:42

His third child was born in January, and the singer shares his third child with model Diamond Brown.

Chris Brown has shared a new video of his 5-month-old daughter, Lovely Symphani Brown on his Instagram story.

Chris Brown confirms third child with Diamond Brown with sweet photo

His first daughter with model Diamond Brown was born in January 2022, which he confirmed three months later.

Diamond Brown and her daughter, Lovely, she shares with Breezy
Diamond Brown and her daughter, Lovely, she shares with Breezy. Picture: Instagram

The 'Forever' rapper has two previous children, a daughter, Royalty Brown, 8, with Nia Guzman-Ameya, and a son, Aeko Catori Brown, 2, with Ammika Harris.

In the video, Brown appears with his daughter, and asks her to "tell them what you gotta tell them" to his fans.

Chris Brown kids: how many does he have and who are the mothers of his children?

Lovely appears in good spirits and puts on a big grin for the camera.

Chris Brown and his daughter, Lovely Symphani on Instagram story
Chris Brown and his daughter, Lovely Symphani on Instagram story. Picture: Instagram

Back in February, Breezy seemingly confirmed he has become a dad for the third time, by liking a photo on Diamond Brown's Instagram.

Diamond announced the birth of her first child back in January
Diamond announced the birth of her first child back in January. Picture: Instagram

Fans first suspected Diamond Brown was pregnant with Chris Brown's child back in December 2021.

The model shared several selfies of herself heavily pregnant holding her belly, revealing that she was 35 weeks pregnant and fans speculated she was expecting Breezy's child.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Chris Brown News

Chris Brown kids: how many does he have and who are the mothers of his children?

Chris Brown kids: how many does he have and who are the mothers of his children?
Chris Brown addresses hypothetical ‘Verzuz’ battle with Drake

Chris Brown addresses hypothetical ‘Verzuz’ battle with Drake
Chris Brown "Till The Wheels Fall Off" lyrics meaning revealed

Chris Brown 'Till The Wheels Fall Off' lyrics meaning explained
Chris Brown new album: release date, tracklist, features & more

Chris Brown new album 'Breezy': release date, tracklist, features & more
Chris Brown shuts down comparisons between him and Michael Jackson

Chris Brown shuts down fan comparisons to Michael Jackson

More News

Khloe Kardashian publicly thanks her plastic surgeon for her 'perfect' nose job

Khloé Kardashian publicly thanks her plastic surgeon for her 'perfect' nose job
Lori Harvey slammed for 'throwing shade' at Michael B. Jordan following split

Lori Harvey slammed for 'throwing shade' at Michael B. Jordan following split
Travis Barker hospitalised with a 'mysterious medical issue'

Travis Barker hospitalised with a 'mysterious medical issue'

Tommy Fury denied entry to US ahead of fight with Jake Paul

Tommy Fury DENIED entry to the USA ahead of fight with Jake Paul
Machine Gun Kelly recalls almost attempting suicide on the phone to Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly recalls almost attempting suicide on the phone to Megan Fox