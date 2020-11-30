Cardi B responds to criticism after hosting a 40-person Thanksgiving

Cardi B responds to backlash for hosting a 40-person Thanksgiving party. Picture: Instagram/@iamcardib

The rapstress addressed fans who claimed she was 'irresponsible' for throwing a huge gathering during a pandemic.

Cardi B has spoken out after receiving backlash for hosting a huge 40-person Thanksgiving dinner during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 28-year-old rapper sparked controversy on Twitter when she told her fans she held a nearly 40 person gathering on Sunday morning (Nov 29).

Just before Thanksgiving, health officials had stated that Americans are not permitted to hold huge parties due to the holiday potentially causing an influx of cases of the virus.

When a fan called Cardi out for irresponsibly hosting a huge gathering during the pandemic, Cardi apologised saying: 'Sorry my bad' on Twitter.

The apology seemed to be halfhearted though as she later went on to say that people were 'trying tooo hard to be offended.'

Cardi B reveals how many people were in attendance at her gathering. Picture: Twitter

'Sorry my bad wasn’t trying to make nobody feel bad.I just had my family in my home for the first time and it felt so good & uplifted me. (sic)

'I spent soo much money getting every1 tested but it felt worth it.I wasnt trying to offend no1 (sic),' she wrote

However, the "Money" hitmaker went on to write: 'People be trying tooo hard to be offended.I wonder how they survive the real world' followed by a laughing/crying emoji.

Cardi B apologises about having a gathering during COVID-19. Picture: Twitter

One fan took to Twitter and called out Cardi's choice to let her fans know how many people were in attendance.

The Twitter user wrot,e 'So what actually was the purpose of specifying the amount of people at your gathering...Knowing that a lot of people couldn't even be with their families.'

'All you could've said was you had a good holiday with your people...and I'm not even one to troll, but read the room.'

Another fan tweeted: 'I can promise you it’s not worth it to everyone else who is affected by your poor choices aka the healthcare workers who you will run to when you’re sick.'

A fan calls out Cardi B for hosting a huge party during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Twitter

Other celebrities who have been slammed by fans for hosting huge gatherings during the pandemic include Diddy, Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian.

