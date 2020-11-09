Diddy slammed over star-studded Turks and Caicos birthday party

The hip-hop mogul was labelled "selfish" and "out of touch" for throwing a birthday party during the coronavirus pandemic.

Diddy has received backlash for throwing his star-studded 51st birthday party in Turks and Caicos, during a pandemic.

The hip-hop mogul celebrated his 51st birthday in style, at the popular tropical vacation spot, with his friends and family.

However, many fans criticised Diddy for hosting an extravagant vacation party, while many are suffering during the coronavirus pandemic.

Stars such as Mary J. Blige and Nas, French Montana, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and many more were in attendance.

After a video of Mary, Nas and Diddy dancing together, while not wearing masks circulated the internet, Diddy received a wrath of backlash online.

On a video widely shared on social media, one fan sarcastically wrote "No corona in turks n caicos????" while another added "So we had to be in lockdown for months so celebrities can do whatever the f*ck they want?".

Another fan wrote "Diddy throwing a huge birthday party with bunches of famous faces during a pandemic? I mean, how out of touch can one person be?" on Instagram.

While many pointed to the fact they were maskless and not socially distancing, they were also criticised for showing off luxury living in such a time where people have lost a lot of their fortune.

Also, some fans pointed out that they have not been able to attend any social events or travel, yet Diddy has encouraged both.

Other famous guests in attendance included Draya Michelle, French Montana, and DJ Ruckus, while DJ M.O.S., who applied the music for the night.

Diddy’s sons, Justin and Christian, performed during their father's birthday celebrations and the night included a beautiful firework display.

Puff Daddy is known for having grand birthdays. Just last year for his 50th, he celebrated it on December 15 in honor of the late Kim Porter’s birthday.

The guest list included Jay-Z, Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, Tyga, and Dr. Dre.

