Kim Kardashian slammed for ‘tone deaf’ post about private island

28 October 2020, 11:13

Kim Kardashian slammed for 'tone deaf' post about private island. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Beauty mogul Kim Kardashian is facing backlash for her 'insensitive' post about her luxury vacation during a pandemic.

Kim Kardashian received a significant amount of backlash on social media, after detailing how privileged she is to be able to enjoy a tropical vacation with her family, during the pandemic.

The 40-year-old reality TV star shared several photos and videos from her luxurious holiday to a private island, with her family and friends. However, the posts were met with backlash, as many of Kim's followers felt the post was insensitive for those affected by the pandemic.

Kim revealed that her family did 'multiple health screens' before going on the holiday after fans questioned whether they were taking the coronavirus seriously.

Many of Kim's followers had something to say about her lengthy post detailing her extravagant luxurious 40th birthday celebrations.

Taking to Instagram, Kim wrote: '40 and feeling so humbled and blessed.'There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter.

'For my birthday this year, I couldn’t think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today.'Before COVID, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment.

'After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time.'

'We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is. #thisis40' 

After reading Kim's post, many fans took to Twitter to express the post was 'tone deaf' and 'insensitive' to many people who have been affected by coronavirus.

One Twitter user wrote:'People are dying and the rest of us are suffering as we watch the body count rise quarantined in our homes. This is tone deaf and insensitive.' 

While Kim has not yet responded to the backlash, the post has sparked a meme trend on Twitter.

See other fans comments below.

