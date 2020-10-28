Kim Kardashian slammed for ‘tone deaf’ post about private island

Beauty mogul Kim Kardashian is facing backlash for her 'insensitive' post about her luxury vacation during a pandemic.

Kim Kardashian received a significant amount of backlash on social media, after detailing how privileged she is to be able to enjoy a tropical vacation with her family, during the pandemic.

The 40-year-old reality TV star shared several photos and videos from her luxurious holiday to a private island, with her family and friends. However, the posts were met with backlash, as many of Kim's followers felt the post was insensitive for those affected by the pandemic.

Kim revealed that her family did 'multiple health screens' before going on the holiday after fans questioned whether they were taking the coronavirus seriously.

Many of Kim's followers had something to say about her lengthy post detailing her extravagant luxurious 40th birthday celebrations.

Taking to Instagram, Kim wrote: '40 and feeling so humbled and blessed.'There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter.

'For my birthday this year, I couldn’t think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today.'Before COVID, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment.

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/cIFP7Nv5bV — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020

'After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time.'

'We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is. #thisis40'

After reading Kim's post, many fans took to Twitter to express the post was 'tone deaf' and 'insensitive' to many people who have been affected by coronavirus.

One Twitter user wrote:'People are dying and the rest of us are suffering as we watch the body count rise quarantined in our homes. This is tone deaf and insensitive.'

While Kim has not yet responded to the backlash, the post has sparked a meme trend on Twitter.

this is all i saw in kim kardashian’s birthday tweet thread pic.twitter.com/ru44cvlEzp — kendall (@pissbreath1) October 28, 2020

Mannnn 😭😭 Kim Kardashian reminding everyone how fucking poor we all are. pic.twitter.com/rhA2tnLrFW — SkinnySpookyPP (@JaeRoleModel) October 28, 2020

How tone death must you be to post pictures of your 40th birthday party while people are out here sick and dying from the coronavirus? This is why so many people hate Kim Kardashian and her family and to this day she don't get it. — artist formally known as bamabelle (@blkumathurman) October 27, 2020

So humble that you decided to share and brag with us peasants.

In summary if you're rich you don't need to worry about Coronavirus. — Rich79 (@RichardL_79) October 28, 2020

