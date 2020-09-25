Cardi B on life after Offset split: “I could date any man I want”

Cardi B on life after Offset split: “I could date any man I want”. Picture: Getty

Rapstress Cardi B has revealed that her DMs have been swamped since she split from her husband Offset.

By Tiana Williams

Cardi B has opened up about her relationship status following her split from her husband of three years, Offset.

On Wednesday (Sep 23) The "WAP" rapstress, 27, revealed she has been thriving since being separated from the Migos rapper.

Taking to her private OnlyFans page, Cardi said 'I could date any man I want ... my DMs are flooded,' during a video, The Daily Mail reports.

The "Money" rapper, who filed to split from the Migos rapper earlier this month in Atlanta, revealed she has a long list of options, when it comes to dating.

This comes after reports claimed the former couple are 'irretrievably broken' and Cardi is not looking into reconciling their relationship.

The star, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, said she has been busy and focussed with work, admitting she's not looking for another relationship.

'I don’t actually want to date nobody - I’m so focused on my business that it’s crazy,' she said.

Cardi also further cleared up rumours about her split, where she reiterated that the choice to split was her's.

'You cannot hurt my feelings trying to throw the divorce in my face because, at the end of the day, I decided I wanted to leave,' she said.

The star continued 'I didn't wait until he cheated on me again. I didn't wait [for] another controversy with him being involved. I decided to leave.'

Repeating herself, Cardi added 'If I wanted to stay, I could have stayed. I decided to leave'.

Cardi revealed that she and Offset, 28, are on good terms, despite going through such a rough time.

'I don’t have a bad relationship with my baby father. At all,' she said. 'I don't have no hatred towards him. And I don't wish him nothing bad and I know that he feels the same way about me.'

Cardi B said that there were 'no prospects for a reconciliation' in the marriage Fulton County Courthouse. The pair got married in a secret private ceremony back in 2017.

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper has also made amendments to the divorce papers, requesting that both her and Offset, have custody of their daughter Kulture, two.

Cardi also requested child support and court costs.

Cardi B and Offset's case will be back in court November 4.