Cardi B claps back at fans claiming she's divorcing Offset for "attention"

Cardi B claps back at fans claiming she's divorcing Offset for "attention". Picture: Getty

Rapstress Cardi B has fired back at claims she's using the divorce from Offset to gain "clout" on Instagram Live.

By Tiana Williams

Cardi B has addressed claims that she divorced her husband of three years, Offset, for "attention".

On Monday (Sept 21) the "WAP" rapstress took to Instagram Live to shut down trolls who were saying she wanted to divorce Offset in order to get "clout" and "attention".

Cardi B has claimed “I want to address another bullsh*t that I heard,” the rapper said. “Another blogger claims that I am getting a divorce for attention."

"And it's like, you think I'm going to pay a lawyer 20 thousand f*cking dollars?”

The 27-year-old rapstress confronted trolls who believe she’s using the divorce to gain traction, in order to sell her new single with Anitta, “Me Gusta.”

Cardi vehemently denied she was trying to use her divorce as a ploy to get more eyes on her at the time she's promoting a new single.

Cardi B and Offset got secretly married in 2017 and had a private ceremony. Picture: Getty

“They're like, ‘I just find it so funny that Cardi is getting a divorce around this time she got a record called "Me Gusta" out.’ First, of all, ‘Me Gusta’ is not even my record, it's Anitta's record."

The star continued "So I'm not even getting a huge piece of the song.” Cardi also explained that she would never put Offset through that.

The mother-of-one “I get along with his mother very well. You think I'm gonna do that to her son for attention? Why do I need attention?"

"You don't see I have millions of f*cking followers? Do you see that I have the No. 1 song in the f*cking world? Why do I need attention? Why do I need stunts?”

Cardi's IG Live session comes after last week’s, where the star revealed why her and Offset has split up.

Despite rumours that Offset’s infidelity was the cause of their break up, Cardi denied those claims and said “sometimes people really do grow apart.”

The "I Like It" rapstress also shut down rumours that Offset cheated and got a girl pregnant.

"That is why I be telling y'all to stop believing...what people be saying, these blogs are saying, especially blogs that have a certain type of hatred towards me.”

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA