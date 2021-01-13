Cardi B responds to Celina Powell’s shock Offset abortion claims

Cardi B responds to Celina Powell’s shock Offset abortion claims. Picture: Getty/Instagram

The social media star claimed the Migos rapper paid her $50K to get an abortion.

Cardi B has responded to a mind-blowing cheating claim about her husband Offset, by Instagram model Celina Powell.

On Monday (Jan. 11), the 'WAP' rapper took to Twitter to address Powell reigniting fake pregnancy rumours between herself and Offset, via TikTok on Sunday.

Back in 2017, Celina claimed Offset offered her $50K to get an abortion.

Cardi B has now denied that Offset forced Celina to get an abortion after the pair allegedly slept together, according to Celina.

In response to a Twitter user questioning why Cardi is staying with Offset following Celina's claims, the rapstress shared articles from 2018, showing evidence of Celina's allegations being false.

The articles' headlines reveal Powell admitted to lying about being pregnant with Offset's baby.

You must be new on social media ....here let me take you way back . https://t.co/8fPoiejhAd pic.twitter.com/yAuPlpFolz — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 12, 2021

The Twitter user wrote "@iamcardib so you let your n***a n*t in other women... and you still took him back? Chile i just hope you and community d**k got tested no shade".

Cardi responded by posting severa; old articles, writing:, "You must be new on social media ....here let me take you way back".

Celina Powell responds to Cardi B addressing her Offset claims on Twitter. Picture: Twitter

On Sunday (Jan 10), Celina posted a TikTok clip, which had text reading: "All the celebs that made me get an ab*rtion."

The clip, which features Megan Thee Stallion's voice from "WAP" is captioned "Comment which one I should’ve kept."

Offset is the first rapper to appear on the screen as one of the people who have made her get an abortion. Eminem, Gucci Mane and Jason Derulo also make an appearance in the video.

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA