Cardi B responds to Celina Powell’s shock Offset abortion claims

13 January 2021, 11:28 | Updated: 13 January 2021, 11:36

Cardi B responds to Celina Powell’s shock Offset abortion claims
Cardi B responds to Celina Powell’s shock Offset abortion claims. Picture: Getty/Instagram

The social media star claimed the Migos rapper paid her $50K to get an abortion.

Cardi B has responded to a mind-blowing cheating claim about her husband Offset, by Instagram model Celina Powell.

Drake's alleged messages with Celina Powell leak online

On Monday (Jan. 11), the 'WAP' rapper took to Twitter to address Powell reigniting fake pregnancy rumours between herself and Offset, via TikTok on Sunday.

Back in 2017, Celina claimed Offset offered her $50K to get an abortion.

Cardi B has now denied that Offset forced Celina to get an abortion after the pair allegedly slept together, according to Celina.

In response to a Twitter user questioning why Cardi is staying with Offset following Celina's claims, the rapstress shared articles from 2018, showing evidence of Celina's allegations being false.

The articles' headlines reveal Powell admitted to lying about being pregnant with Offset's baby.

The Twitter user wrote "@iamcardib so you let your n***a n*t in other women... and you still took him back? Chile i just hope you and community d**k got tested no shade".

Cardi responded by posting severa; old articles, writing:, "You must be new on social media ....here let me take you way back".

Celina Powell responds to Cardi B addressing her Offset claims on Twitter
Celina Powell responds to Cardi B addressing her Offset claims on Twitter. Picture: Twitter

On Sunday (Jan 10), Celina posted a TikTok clip, which had text reading: "All the celebs that made me get an ab*rtion."

The clip, which features Megan Thee Stallion's voice from "WAP" is captioned "Comment which one I should’ve kept."

Offset is the first rapper to appear on the screen as one of the people who have made her get an abortion. Eminem, Gucci Mane and Jason Derulo also make an appearance in the video.

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Cardi B News!

Latest Cardi B News

Cardi B calls out WWE owner after shock name-drop.

Cardi B calls out WWE owner after shock name-drop

Cardi B slammed over Offset's maskless birthday party amid pandemic

Cardi B slammed over Offset's maskless birthday party amid pandemic
Snoop Dogg claps back at backlash over his 'WAP' criticism

Snoop Dogg claps back at backlash over his 'WAP' criticism

Snoop Dogg

Cardi B responds to backlash for hosting a 40-person Thanksgiving party

Cardi B responds to criticism after hosting a 40-person Thanksgiving
Cardi B claps back at Wiz Khalifa over 'shady' Grammy tweet

Cardi B claps back at Wiz Khalifa over 'shady' Grammy tweet

More News

Who is YFN Lucci? Why is the rapper wanted by police?

Who is YFN Lucci? Why is the rapper wanted by police?

Future and Dess Dior spark split rumours on Instagram

Future and Dess Dior spark split rumours on Instagram

Future

Megan Thee Stallion's audition tape for 'Love & Hip Hop' surfaces

Megan Thee Stallion's audition tape for 'Love & Hip Hop' surfaces
Lori Harvey dating history: from Future to Michael B. Jordan

Lori Harvey dating history: from Future to Michael B. Jordan

Drake is readying his new album for 2020.

Drake new album 'Certified Lover Boy' 2020: release date, songs, tracklist & more

Drake