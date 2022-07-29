Why is Kelis accusing Beyoncé of theft on her album Renaissance?

Kelis has called out Beyoncé for allegedly stealing a sample on one of her new tracks.

Kelis has claimed that she was sampled on Beyoncé’s new album Renaissance, without credit or permission.

Reniassance released at midnight on Friday 29th July, and the album includes a song titled 'Energy', which samples Kelis's track 'Get Along With You'.

Kelis called out Beyoncé on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Officially, Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo are the credited writers and producers, and Kelis is not credited.

An Instagram account titled @kelistrends shared an old photo of Kelis and Beyoncé together, with the caption “@Beyonce’s Renaissance album will include a @kelis sample on the song ‘Energy’".

Kelis herself left a comment alleging that "It's not a collab it's theft".

Beyoncé and Kelis pictured in 2006. Picture: Getty Images

She continued in a seperate comment: “My mind is blown too because the level of disrespect and utter ignorance of all three parties involved is astounding."

The three parties are possibly Beyoncé, Kelis and Pharrell.

Finishing her statement, Kelis said: “I heard about this the same way everyone else did. Nothing is ever as it seems, some of the people in this business have no soul or integrity and they have everyone fooled.”

Kelis took to Instagram to post two further video statements in response to various accusations that she was "jealous" of Beyoncé.

She addressed her previous comments, and said that “The reality is that my real beef is not ONLY with Beyoncé because, at the end of the day, she sampled a record, she’s copied me before. She’s done this before, so have many other artists. It’s fine, I don’t care about that."

“The issue is that not only are we female artists, okay, Black female artists in an industry [where] there’s not that many of us. We’ve met each other, we know each other, we have mutual friends. It’s not hard. She can contact, right?"

Kelis has also hit back at Pharrell, and says that he "knows better" and said that it is "very petty".

The 'Milkshake' singer has not said that she will be taking legal action towards the pair.