Beyonce's album allegedly LEAKS two days before release

28 July 2022, 14:39

Renaissance has reportedly been leaked two days early.

Social media users were sent in a frenzy last night (July 27) after Beyonce's new album Renaissance was allegedly leaked two days before its scheduled release.

Some posts online showed CD copies of Renaissance already for sale in Europe.

The leak came as a shock to fans, as Beyoncé and her team are known for keeping releases tight.

Beyoncé has released the list of songwriters for her upcoming album 'Renaissance'

Beyoncé famously dropped her self-titled album in 2013, and came with no prior warning, and fans were shocked.

Tracks were posted online which sounded like an album, and fans were enraged by the leak.

Fans on twitter claimed that the album was already being sold in some shops in Europe, and that the CD copy was in stores in America, but not available to purchase until Friday.

Beyoncé new album 'Renaissance' 2022: release date, title, features & more

Fans were quick to comment on the leak, and pledged that they will only be listening to Renaissance on release day.

"I'm angry at the leak", one fan said, citing that Beyonce's work has been diminished due to the release.

Beyonce's Telfar bag: Price, founder, Black-owned brand, where to buy & more

