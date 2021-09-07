50 Cent slammed for 'insensitive' post amongst Michael K. Williams tributes

50 cent has been called out for his post on Michael K. Williams death.

Fans have been saddened by the news of the passing of star actor Michael K. Williams, which was reported on Monday, September 6th - 2021.

The 52 year old was best known for his role in HBO drama 'The Wire' as Omar Little.

Williams was also renowned for playing Albert "Chalky" White on the HBO series 'Boardwalk Empire'.

Stars united in paying tribute to the star, with icons such as Chance The Rapper and Stephen King and Spike Lee offering their respects.

Spike Lee called Michael his "brother" whilst King called the actor "fantastically talented".

Chance The Rapper wrote: "Thanks for all you gave to encourage, enlighten and entertain people you didn’t even know. Praying for your people.".

Horrible, sad, and unbelievable to think we’ve lost the fantastically talented Michael K. Williams at the age of 54. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 6, 2021

A lot of people knew him as Omar, I knew him as Chalky. I’m sure his family knew his as Michael. Thanks for all you gave to encourage, enlighten and entertain people you didn’t even know. Praying for your people. 🕊 pic.twitter.com/mDmXPM5lPR — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 6, 2021

However, rapper 50 Cent gave a less thoughtful tribute in a now-deleted Instagram post.

The 46 year old referred to his show 'Raising Kanan', writing: “Damn if you didn’t see Raising Kanan check it out that fentanyl is no joke, killing the clientele. RIP michael k. williams.”.

Presumably, referring to the reports that Williams death is due to an overdose.

Fans have slammed 50 Cent for his post, with one Twitter user saying: "50 cent is really TRASH".

Another Tweeter wrote: "50 cent with the worst IG caption ever regarding Michael Williams.".

One fan even said: "50 Cent is my favourite rapper ever, but this is disrespectful as hell and corny".

50 cent is really TRASH for his disrespectful posts on the late Michael Williams. — A S H L E Y (@_AmbitiousA) September 7, 2021

50 cent with the worst IG caption ever regarding Michael Williams. — hef (@Heftyd_) September 6, 2021

50 Cent is my favourite rapper ever, but this is disrespectful as hell and corny , he is a bi*** for that, can’t defend the nigga no mo, RIP Michael Williams. pic.twitter.com/6Tkd17e8mm — IBashar (@CurtisBashar) September 6, 2021

Since deleting his post, 50 Cent has not spoken out on the stars sad passing.