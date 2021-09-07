How did Michael K. Williams die? What was his cause of death?

7 September 2021, 13:51

Fans are devastated following the death of star actor Michael K. Williams.

Fans were shocked by news that 'The Wire' actor Michael K. Williams sadly passed away at age 52. News broke that the star actor passed away on Monday, September 6th - 2021.

Comedian Fuquan Johnson among three dead from drug overdose at LA party

The family has described Michael's death as an "unsurmountable loss".

  1. Who was Michael K. Williams?

    The Emmy nominated actor is best known for his role in HBO drama 'The Wire' as Omar Little.

    Williams was also renowned for playing Albert "Chalky" White on the HBO series 'Boardwalk Empire'.

    As well as this he starred in 'Lovecraft County', 'The Purge', 'When They See Us' and '12 Years A Slave' - amongst others.

    Speaking on the star, HBO said: “We are devastated to learn of the passing of Michael Kenneth Williams, a member of the HBO family for more than 20 years."

    The moving statement continued: "While the world is aware of his immense talents as an artist, we knew Michael as a dear friend who was beloved by all who had the privilege to work with him."

    Concluding: "We send our deepest condolences to his family for this immeasurable loss.".

  2. What was Michael K Williams cause of death?

    According to NBC 4 New York law enforcement have confirmed the stars death is due to a drug overdose.

    Officals have said "drug paraphernalia" appeared to be spotted in the apartment where the actor was found.

    The city's medical examiner's office is investigating the death, whilst an official cause is awaited.

