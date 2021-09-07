How did Michael K. Williams die? What was his cause of death?

Who was Michael K. Williams?

The Emmy nominated actor is best known for his role in HBO drama 'The Wire' as Omar Little.

Williams was also renowned for playing Albert "Chalky" White on the HBO series 'Boardwalk Empire'.

As well as this he starred in 'Lovecraft County', 'The Purge', 'When They See Us' and '12 Years A Slave' - amongst others.

The star sadly passed away at 52 years old. Picture: Getty

Speaking on the star, HBO said: “We are devastated to learn of the passing of Michael Kenneth Williams, a member of the HBO family for more than 20 years."

The moving statement continued: "While the world is aware of his immense talents as an artist, we knew Michael as a dear friend who was beloved by all who had the privilege to work with him."

Concluding: "We send our deepest condolences to his family for this immeasurable loss.".