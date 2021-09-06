Comedian Fuquan Johnson among three dead from drug overdose at LA party

6 September 2021

The stand-up comedian among three others were found dead from 'fentanyl-laced cocaine overdoses' at a LA party over the weekend.

Comedian Fuquan Johnson and two others passed away while a model was reportedly rushed to hospital in critical condition this weekend from drug overdoses.

Three people have passed away from overdoses of fentanyl-laced cocaine – including Johnson, 42.

The Los Angeles-based comedian was among three people who were found dead at a party in the Venice in Los Angeles early Saturday morning.

According to TMZ, the two other deceased victims are Enrico Colangeli (Rico Angeli) and Natalie Williamson, who were 48 and 33 years old, respectively.

Model Kate Quigley, was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Johnson was a frequent performer on the Los Angeles comedy circuit, performing at various venues for the last 10 years.

Comedian-model Quigley, who once dated Hootie & The Blowfish lead singer Darius Rucker, has appeared in several television shows such as; The Office, Star Trek: Hidden Frontier, Guber and more. 

Johnson and Quigley are known to have been friends, as they have been photographed together over the past years.

According to the report, police were called to the party just after midnight and pronounced Johnson and the two others were dead at the scene.

Law investigators believe all four people ingested cocaine laced with fentanyl, a synthetic opioid similar to morphine. The drug is believed to be 50 times more potent than heroin.

Autopsies are being performed on the three deceased victims, which are currently at the Los Angeles Coroner's Office. 

As of yet, it is unclear who supplied the drugs, and whether other people at the party also consumed the laced cocaine.   

Many fans and celebrity fans of the deceased loved ones have been paid tribute to on social media.

