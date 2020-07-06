50 Cent responds to backlash over "angry black women" comments

50 Cent is facing backlash over his comments during an interview with Lil Wayne. Picture: Getty

The 'In Da Club' rapper has been slammed for his controversial comments while speaking to Lil Wayne about dating "exotic" women.

By Cat Warner

50 Cent is facing major backlash online for his comments on dating "exotic" women and his subsequent commentary on black women.

During an interview with fellow rapper Lil Wayne, the 45-year-old 'Many Men' rapper - who is thought to have split from his girlfriend Cuban Link - spoke about his experience dating women he perceives "exotic" and the reaction he says he received.

50 Cent is being heavily criticised for his comments during an interview with Lil Wayne. Picture: Getty

"That sh** is exotic! This sh** looks a whole different from the sh** you see in the neighbourhood," said Fif. "In some kind of way it's interesting to explore. But they get mad, they get angry. 'How did you end up with this motherf***er?' I'm like, 'Huh?'"

Wayne, 37, chuckled at Fifty's comments, which have been labelled "disrespectful" and "disgusting". Both men are facing intense backlash online for their behaviour.

"I am disgusted af that two BLACK black men would sit there and laugh and the audacity to speak on black women like this," wrote one.

"How can wayne sit there laughing and akikiki when he has a “regular black” beautiful daughter ? both men are disappointing af!" said another.

"We really don’t care if you want something “exotic” or “foreign”. But there is no need to disrespect us. Especially when Black Women are the ones in the streets fighting for you. It’s unfortunate that black women always have to go the extra mile to prove our worth. When some of these so called “black kings” self-hate run so deep. I’m over it," said one user.

"Man ya'll gotta stop hating on blk women. Ya'll blessed with the most beautiful, exotic women on earth and don't appreciate bruh," said another.

DJ Akademiks, who was suspended by Complex last week following his disparaging remarks about Chrissy Teigen, also commented on the post.

"50 come line up wit me on the cancelled list bruh. They bout to go crazy on ya," he said. Fif himself defended his comments on the post, writing "oh cancel Fifty this is just us just to much."

Ja Rule replied with a single face-palm emoji.