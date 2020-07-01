50 Cent claims Eminem is the "best rapper in the world"

1 July 2020, 12:48

50 Cent declared Eminem as the best rapper alive.
50 Cent declared Eminem as the best rapper alive. Picture: Getty

The 'Get Rich Or Die Tryin' rapper spoke highly of his longtime friend and collaborator Eminem after their song 'Patiently Waiting' hit one hundred million streams.

50 Cent has declared his longtime mentor and collaborator Eminem as the rest rapper alive.

50 Cent roasts Ja Rule over "empty" house party performance video

The New York rapper, 44, celebrated the milestone of their single 'Patiently Waiting' - which featured on Fif's debut studio album Get Rich Or Die Tryin' - hitting one hundred million streams.

Eminem and 50 Cent have have remained close friends throughout the years (pictured here in 2015).
Eminem and 50 Cent have have remained close friends throughout the years (pictured here in 2015). Picture: Getty

Fif, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, posted a photo of himself alongside Eminem, 47, with the eye-watering number emblazoned over the top.

He captioned the post, "this combination will always work, I think it has something to do with EM being the best rapper in the world but i’m not so bad. LOL #friendsforever".

Detroit rapper Eminem famously played a huge part in the launching in 50 Cent's successful career and the pair have remained close friends and teammates throughout the years.

Back in January, Eminem inducted 50 Cent into the Hollywood Walk Of Fame after the rapper was awarded his star. The 'Godzilla' rapper, who signed Fifty to Shady Records back in 2002, shared a heart-warming speech for protege.

"Of all the things I don’t remember about 2002, I have a clear memory of the first time I met 50," joked Eminem. "The charisma and the personality - everything matched the intensity of his music."

"I’m here today because he’s not only a business partner to me, this is one of the best friends I’ve known in the world."

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest 50 Cent News!

Latest 50 Cent News

50 Cent reveals how he explains the Black Lives Matter protests to his young son Sire

50 Cent reveals how he's speaking to son, 7, about Black Lives Matter
50 Cent trolls rumoured ex Cuban Link on Instagram

50 Cent trolls rumoured ex Cuban Link with "unbelievable" car video
50 Cent mocks Ja Rule over Greek food advert

50 Cent trolls Ja Rule after "weird" restaurant advert goes viral
50 Cent trolls Ja Rule over house party performance

50 Cent roasts Ja Rule over "empty" house party performance video
50 Cent and Cuban Link reportedly split

50 Cent and Cuban Link 'break up' after dropping hints on Instagram

More News

Pop Smoke will be honoured with a posthumous album set to be released in 2020

Pop Smoke posthumous album 2020: tracklist, release date, songs, features and more
Willow Smith's heartbreaking letter to Tupac about mother Jada Pinkett Smith has resurfaced

Willow Smith's heartbreaking letter to Tupac about Jada Pinkett-Smith resurfaces

Tupac

Tory Lanez addressed the tweet he accidentally liked about Nicki Minaj and Cardi B.

Tory Lanez addresses liking shady tweet about Nicki Minaj and Cardi B
Kylie Jenner cosmetics company sued over trade secret concerns

Kylie Jenner's cosmetics company sued over "trade secret" suspicions
DaBaby and DaniLeigh have seemingly confirmed their romance in a new photo posted by Dani.

DaBaby and DaniLeigh 'confirm' dating rumours with cryptic bed photo