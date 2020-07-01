50 Cent claims Eminem is the "best rapper in the world"

50 Cent declared Eminem as the best rapper alive. Picture: Getty

The 'Get Rich Or Die Tryin' rapper spoke highly of his longtime friend and collaborator Eminem after their song 'Patiently Waiting' hit one hundred million streams.

50 Cent has declared his longtime mentor and collaborator Eminem as the rest rapper alive.

The New York rapper, 44, celebrated the milestone of their single 'Patiently Waiting' - which featured on Fif's debut studio album Get Rich Or Die Tryin' - hitting one hundred million streams.

Eminem and 50 Cent have have remained close friends throughout the years (pictured here in 2015). Picture: Getty

Fif, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, posted a photo of himself alongside Eminem, 47, with the eye-watering number emblazoned over the top.

He captioned the post, "this combination will always work, I think it has something to do with EM being the best rapper in the world but i’m not so bad. LOL #friendsforever".

Detroit rapper Eminem famously played a huge part in the launching in 50 Cent's successful career and the pair have remained close friends and teammates throughout the years.

Back in January, Eminem inducted 50 Cent into the Hollywood Walk Of Fame after the rapper was awarded his star. The 'Godzilla' rapper, who signed Fifty to Shady Records back in 2002, shared a heart-warming speech for protege.

"Of all the things I don’t remember about 2002, I have a clear memory of the first time I met 50," joked Eminem. "The charisma and the personality - everything matched the intensity of his music."

"I’m here today because he’s not only a business partner to me, this is one of the best friends I’ve known in the world."