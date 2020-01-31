Eminem says 50 Cent is "one of the best friends in the world" during heartfelt speech

Eminem inducted 50 Cent into the Hollywood Walk Of Fame with a heartfelt speech. Picture: Getty

The rapper helped induct 50 Cent into the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

Eminem was on hand to support 50 Cent as he received his own star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on Thursday (30th Jan).

The 'Godzilla' rapper, who signed Fifty to Shady Records back in 2002, took to the stage with a heart-warming speech for his longtime friend and protégé.

"Of all the things I don’t remember about 2002, I have a clear memory of the first time I met 50," joked Eminem, 47. "The charisma and the personality - everything matched the intensity of his music."

"I have a clear memory of the first time I met 50. The charisma and the personality — everything matched the intensity of his music," said Eminem. Picture: Getty

"Dre and me knew that if it was going to work on us, it was going to work on the rest of world,” Eminem said. “I’m glad we trusted our instincts."

Dr. Dre, who was also present at the ceremony, helped launch Eminem's career, and in turn the pair helped propel 50 Cent - real name Curtis Jackson - into superstardom.

The Detroit rapper went on to say that his relationship with Fifty goes further than just business. "I’m here today because he’s not only a business partner to me, this is one of the best friends I’ve known in the world," said Eminem.

He added, "I would say that it’s much more fun to be his friend than it is to be his enemy," as the audience burst into laughter, "Because this guy is f**king relentless, and he won’t stop."

Eminem was on hand when 50 Cent - real name Curtis Jackson - was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. Picture: Getty

"He’s always been there when I needed him," Em added. 50 Cent acknowledged both Dr. Dre and Eminem for kickstarting this musical career. "I don’t think my career would have been what it was without [their] support," he said.

Others attendee included Jackson's girlfriend Jamira Haines (also known as Cuban Link), his Power costars La La Anthony and Omari Hardwick and his Power co-creator Courtney Kemp Agboh.