Eminem defends new album in surprise letter to critics: "It was not made for the squeamish"

24 January 2020, 11:29

Eminem has responded to people critiquing his new album
Detroit rapper Eminem has responded to people claiming his lyrics on his new album are too "insensitive".

Eminem has responded to fans who are critiquing his new album "Music To Be Murdered By".

Trippie Redd continues "beefing" Eminem after rapper calls out his drug use on new album

The Detroit rappers album has caused controversy after he name-dropped artists such as Machine Gun Kelly, Trippie Redd, Joe Budden and many more. Also, some fans are also critiquing Em's "insensitive" lyrical content.

On Thursday (Jan 23) the 47-year-old rapper Eminem released statement on Instagram about the intense lyrics on his surprise LP.

The statement begins "Gentle listener, In today’s wonderful world murder has become so commonplace that we are a society obsessed and fascinated by it," Eminem says.

He continues "I thought why not make a sport if it, and murder over beats? So before you jump the gun, please allow me to explain."

Speaking to fans who deem his project "insensitive" Em wrote "This album was not made for the squeamish".

"If you are easily offended or unnerved at the screams of bloody murder, this may not be the collection for you."

"Certain selections have been designed to shock the conscience, which may cause positive action. Unfortunately, darkness has truly fallen upon us."

"So you see, murder in this instance isn’t always literal, nor pleasant," Em adds.

"These bars are only meant for the sharpest of knives in the drawers. For the victims of this album, may you rest peacefully."

"For the rest of you, please listen more closely next time. Goodnight! With deepest sympathy, Eminem."

Eminem has received a ton of backlash for certain lyrics some fans have deemed insensitive. 

What do you think of Em's new album ?

