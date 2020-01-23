Trippie Redd continues "beefing" Eminem after rapper calls out his drug use on new album

Trippie Redd has responded to Eminem dissing him on his new album. Picture: Getty

Rapper Trippie Redd has responded to Eminem's drug use diss aimed at him on his new album "Music To Be Murdered By".

Trippie Redd has responded to Eminem's diss aimed at him, on Instagram. Eminem has called out Lord Jamar, Machine Gun Kelly, 50 Cent and other artists on his new album "Music To Be Murdered By".

However, the Ohio rapper has spoken out on Em's track "Marsh", where the Detroit rapper calls him out. While Em doesn't seem to send any serious shots, he links the 20-year-old rapper with drug use.

In the track, Em raps “Then he said kill MCs/Trippie Redd, with pills and lean/Sipping meds in the limousine/Getting head, guillotine”.

Trippie did not take too kindly to the lyrics and decided to respond, mocking Em being an older man in the game hating on an young artist, like himself.

Rapper Trippie Redd responds to Eminem's diss. Picture: Instagram

On Instagram story, Redd wrote "N****s be 50 beefing with a 15 year old" with a peace finger and sleeping emoji.

The message is an exaggeration of both his and Em's age, with him insinuating Em is too old to be beefing him.

What do you think of Trippie's response ?