Joe Budden says Eminem should "stop dissing him" after being called out on new album

Rapper Joe Budden has responded to Eminem allegedly dissing him. Picture: Getty

Media personality Joe Budden has responded to Eminem's diss seemingly aimed at him on a track fro his new album.

Budden has changed his usual tune, where he often slams artists for their new music. However, it may be due to Em seemingly sending shots for him, why he's backing down. The 39-year-old rapper thinks Em should stop dissing him.

During the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, Budden insisted that he does not want any bad blood between himself and the Detroit rapper. This comes after Em seemingly dissing Budden on his new song "Lock it Up."

On the podcast, Joe said "The same way I feel like he should stop dissing Lord Jamar, I feel like he should stop dissing me," Budden began.

"Ay whatever we had, that exchange, when you did all of the videos, the trapped in the closet interview videos and I said whatever I said on the pod, it was a moment in time."

Em's new track "Lock It Up" appears to mention Budden being a traitor. "Tryna save at Kroger/So why would I give a f**k about backstabbin' Trader Joe for," he raps on the song.

The "Pump It Up" rapper responded lightly, saying "We had our exchange and it over. In 2020, I can't harbor negativity toward not only one of the best rappers but somebody who I am not angry at."

Em allegedly threw another shady line in "I Will" in which he raps, "Yeah, your group was off the chain, but you were the weakest link." Many fans suspected that lyrics were directed at Budden.

Budden and Em used to be on good terms as Budden was once a member of Slaughterhouse, which was signed to Em's Shady Records.

The New York native revealed the issue between them two came when he did not like how Em handled business. However, back in 2017, Budden was critical of Eminem's Revival album.

After Budden dismissed the album, Em sent some shots at him on his 2018 remix of his song "Chloraseptic."

Em then dissed Budden again on his Kamikaze track "Fall". A month later, Budden claimed said that he had been better than Eminem as a rapper for 10 years.