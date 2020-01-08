Joe Budden fears DaBaby might end up like Bobby Shmurda after recent arrest

Joe Budden compares DaBaby to Bobby Shmurda in new interview. Picture: Getty

Joe Budden has offered some critique on DaBaby's recent arrest, claiming he will end up like Brooklyn rapper Bobby Shmurda.

Shmurda's rap career got cut short after he delivered two hot tracks, before getting sentenced to seven years back in 2016. Although the New York rapper is expected to get out of prison this year, he has spent the last five years in prison.

Budden and his podcast co-presenters drew a comparison between the KIRK artist and Bobby Shmurda, although the New York star had only truly delivered two hit records when he was shut down by the cops.

Joe believes that, unless DaBaby makes major changes in his composure, he may have a similar future.

"We were all feeling this exact same way about Bobby Shmurda," says Budden in his latest podcast, comparing the two rappers.

Joe continues "[Bobby] was a young kid who came from a certain life and was having a whole lot of fun and making a wave for himself."

He added "And then he allegedly didn't stop certain behavior, [the police] came and snatched him and then hip-hop suffered."

He then brought up DaBaby and said "Boy, would hip-hop suffer if that same thing happened to DaBaby.

"And if he continues to allegedly beat people up at potato chip stands, airports and after the show, that is exactly what will happen and we as a whole will be sad about it."

What do you think about Joe's comments on DaBaby's arrests ?