Joe Budden "understands" why Kevin Hart cheated because "he works really hard"

8 January 2020, 12:17

Hart addressed his infidelity on his new Netflix special 'Kevin Hart: Don't F**k This Up'.

Joe Budden has weighed in on Kevin Hart's infidelity after watching the comedian address the subject on his new Netflix special 'Kevin Hart: Don't F**k This Up'.

Joe Budden slams PartyNextDoor’s new music as “bullsh*t"

Hart's wife Eniko broke down on screen as she recalled the moment she found out her husband was cheating on her, and explained that she chose to stay in the relationship to keep her family together.

During an episode of 'The Joe Budden Podcast', Budden boldly stated he "can understand why n*ggas cheat". He owed Kevin's infidelity to his work ethic.

Joe Budden said he "understands" why Kevin Hart cheated on his wife Eniko.
Joe Budden said he "understands" why Kevin Hart cheated on his wife Eniko. Picture: Getty

“He works really hard. I can work harder. Like, I can see how n*ggas cheat," he said. "In thinking about how hard he works, sometimes you’re not home but for 10 seconds in the day, for however many days, and I as a man can understand how that can be difficult.

"I know how I was feeling just going to work however many hours I was going to work and spending very little time at home."

Joe didn't delve too much deeper into the topic, especially considering his ex-fianceé Cyn Santana accused him of cheating after their split last year.

"I understand that about him," added Joe. "And I like the way that he and his wife and his family and friends even attacked that aspect of things. The cheating."

Eniko Hart claims she was sent the video of her husband Kevin sleeping with another woman via DM. (Pictured in December 2019.)
Eniko Hart claims she was sent the video of her husband Kevin sleeping with another woman via DM. (Pictured in December 2019.). Picture: Getty

Eniko revealed that an edited video of Hart sleeping with another woman was sent to her via DM. She was seven or eight months pregnant at the time.

"I was having breakfast, I opened my phone and immediately I just lost it. I called him, I’m crying, I’m like p***ed. Right then and there, I kept saying, ‘How the f*** did you let that happen? You publicly humiliated me. Your whole everything’s on Instagram, everything’s on social media.'"

"It was an ongoing fight all the time. Every single day. “I kept questioning him, like, ‘If this is what you’re gonna do, I don’t want to be a part of that.'"

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Joe Budden News!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Wiz Khalifa dropped a comment on Megan's bikini snap that didn't go a miss

Wiz Khalifa drops suggestive emoji on Megan Thee Stallion's racy bikini picture
Rumours have emerged alleging Drill rapper Headie One is in jail

Headie One arrest: rapper sentenced to six months in jail for possession of bladed article
Rob Kardashian has filed for primary custody for 3-year-old daughter Dream

Rob Kardashian seeks custody of daughter Dream amid shock Blac Chyna drug abuse claims
Nicki Minaj's fans took to Twitter to roast the waxwork, which was originally displayed in Las Vegas in 2015.

Nicki Minaj fans roast "horrendous" Madame Tussauds wax figure but she loves it

Nicki Minaj

Trending

Wiley releases second Stormzy diss track

Wiley's second Stormzy diss track 'Eediyat Skengman 2' drops

Stormzy

Eminem's new album is set to drop this year

Eminem new album 2020: tracklist, release date, songs, features & more

Eminem

Drake & Future have a collaborative project on the way

Drake & Future joint album 2020: release date, songs, tracklist, features & more

Drake

Will J. Cole drop his new album in 2020?

J. Cole new album 'The Fall Off' 2020: release date, songs, tracklist, features & more

J Cole

Kylie Jenner quickly deleted her insensitive caption which one fan related to the Australian bushfires.

Kylie Jenner slammed over "find ur fire" Instagram caption amid Australian bushfire crisis