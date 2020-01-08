Joe Budden "understands" why Kevin Hart cheated because "he works really hard"

Hart addressed his infidelity on his new Netflix special 'Kevin Hart: Don't F**k This Up'.

Joe Budden has weighed in on Kevin Hart's infidelity after watching the comedian address the subject on his new Netflix special 'Kevin Hart: Don't F**k This Up'.

Hart's wife Eniko broke down on screen as she recalled the moment she found out her husband was cheating on her, and explained that she chose to stay in the relationship to keep her family together.

During an episode of 'The Joe Budden Podcast', Budden boldly stated he "can understand why n*ggas cheat". He owed Kevin's infidelity to his work ethic.

Joe Budden said he "understands" why Kevin Hart cheated on his wife Eniko. Picture: Getty

“He works really hard. I can work harder. Like, I can see how n*ggas cheat," he said. "In thinking about how hard he works, sometimes you’re not home but for 10 seconds in the day, for however many days, and I as a man can understand how that can be difficult.

"I know how I was feeling just going to work however many hours I was going to work and spending very little time at home."

Joe didn't delve too much deeper into the topic, especially considering his ex-fianceé Cyn Santana accused him of cheating after their split last year.

"I understand that about him," added Joe. "And I like the way that he and his wife and his family and friends even attacked that aspect of things. The cheating."

Eniko Hart claims she was sent the video of her husband Kevin sleeping with another woman via DM. (Pictured in December 2019.). Picture: Getty

Eniko revealed that an edited video of Hart sleeping with another woman was sent to her via DM. She was seven or eight months pregnant at the time.

"I was having breakfast, I opened my phone and immediately I just lost it. I called him, I’m crying, I’m like p***ed. Right then and there, I kept saying, ‘How the f*** did you let that happen? You publicly humiliated me. Your whole everything’s on Instagram, everything’s on social media.'"

"It was an ongoing fight all the time. Every single day. “I kept questioning him, like, ‘If this is what you’re gonna do, I don’t want to be a part of that.'"