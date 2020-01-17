Which 'Power' Character Are You?

The ultimate 'Power' character test, find out which Power character you are by taking this personality quiz...

In celebration the final season of Power, it’s the perfect time to take a look at some of the characters that make the show what it is and see which of the characters are actually kind of like you.

If you've ever wondered which one of the Power characters is most like you, this is definitely the personality test for you. Take this ultimate Power quiz as you patiently wait to find out Ghost's fate...