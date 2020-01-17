Which 'Power' Character Are You?

17 January 2020, 16:27

Power characters quiz

The ultimate 'Power' character test, find out which Power character you are by taking this personality quiz...

In celebration the final season of Power, it’s the perfect time to take a look at some of the characters that make the show what it is and see which of the characters are actually kind of like you. 

If you've ever wondered which one of the Power characters is most like you, this is definitely the personality test for you. Take this ultimate Power quiz as you patiently wait to find out Ghost's fate...

 

 

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Kodak Black has detailed his experience of solitary confinement in an Instagram post

Kodak Black claims he is being "killed slowly" in jail during lengthy Instagram statement
Cuban Link posts video of her post-gym body, 50 Cent responds

50 Cent trolls girlfriend Cuban Link for sharing her post-gym body on Instagram

50 Cent

XXXTentacion mother & baby mama are battling in court over the rapper's sons custody

XXXTentacion's mother fights his baby mama over custody of rapper's son Gekyume
Wendy Williams revved major backlash for her violent comments towards Lori Harvey over her relationship with Future.

Wendy Williams slams Lori Harvey dating Future: "I would break her neck & crack her skull"

Future

Trending

Eminem has addressed his beef with Machine Gun Kelly in a new track off his album

Eminem ends Machine Gun Kelly beef & calls him a "devil worshipper" on new album

Eminem

Fans are convinced Ariana Grande is singing in the background of Mac Miller's 'Circles' album track 'I Can See'.

Mac Miller fans heartbroken after spotting hidden Ariana Grande vocals on new album 'Circles'

Ariana Grande

Eminem new album: Ariana Grande "bomb" lyric upsets fans

Eminem angers Ariana Grande fans with shock "bomb" lyric about Manchester attack

Eminem

Snoop Dogg pays tribute to LL Cool J on his birthday

Snoop Dogg shares heartfelt tribute to LL Cool J: "He's why I'm still here"

Snoop Dogg

Wendy Williams has apologised about her cleft lip joke on Twitter

Wendy Williams apologises for "offensive" cleft lip joke after brutal backlash
RIhanna at the Paris Fenty Beauty launch

Rihanna's new album: release date, tracklist & everything you need to know

Rihanna