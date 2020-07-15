YBN Cordae reportedly arrested at Breonna Taylor protest

Rapper YBN Cordae was allegedly arrested at a peaceful protest against the police officers who killed Breonna Taylor.

By Matt Tarr

Hip Hop star YBN Cordae has reportedly been arrested whilst at a peaceful protest which was held outside the Kentucky Attorney General's house in a protest about the murder of Breonna Taylor.

YBN Cordae was reportedly amongst a group of around 100 people who were arrested during the protest and the rapper's arrest was captured on camera.

It's unclear exactly what YBN Cordae and any of the other protestors were arrested for at this time but the rapper's girlfriend and tennis star Naomi Osaka has commented on the incident on Twitter.

Appearing to reference boyfriend YBN Cordae's arrest, Osaka wrote, 'They’re really arresting people for protesting, that’s crazy.'

Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth was also arrested protesting the killing of Breonna Taylor and took to Instagram to write, 'Today Was A Good Day For @danieljaycameron To Have Us Arrested... Thats Cool But How Bout You Use The Same Energy For The Cops Who Killed #BreonnaTaylor 🤔 ... I Got Time Today... I Sat In Jail And Im Back Out Applying Pressure... #FreeDaGuys #justiceforbreonnataylor'.

YBN Cordae is yet to speak out about the incident and clear up rumours surrounding the arrests at the time of writing.

Breonna Taylor's death has been the subject of widespread protests after she was killed by police officers, with only one having lost their job and no charges made against them so far.

Recently Beyoncé demanded justice for Breonna Taylor in an open letter to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

In the letter, the 38-year-old singer calls for the AG to arrest the police officers responsible for the death of Taylor.

They’re really arresting people for protesting, that’s crazy. — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) July 15, 2020

