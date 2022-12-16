Yaya Mayweather sentenced to 6 years probation after stabbing NBA YoungBoy's baby mama

16 December 2022, 10:54

The daughter of Floyd Mayweather has been sentenced following a violent altercation at NBA YoungBoy's house in 2020.

The daughter of Boxer Floyd Mayweather has been sentenced to six years probation following a stabbing in 2020 at NBA YoungBoy's home.

Iyanna "Yaya" Mayweather plead guilty back in April to the 2020 stabbing of Lapattra Lashai Jacobs, who has a child with YoungBoy.

Now, she has been sentenced following the assault which led the victim to undergo surgery due to the extent of the injuries.

Yaya with her famous father.
Yaya with her famous father. Picture: Getty Images

At the time of the stabbing, Yaya was 19 and Lapattra was 35-years-old.

It occurred inside NBA YoungBoy's home in Houston, Texas after an argument that resulted in the violent altercation.

Both women have children with the rapper, who now has 11 children at the age of 23.

NBA Youngboy and his fiancé, Jazlyn.
NBA Youngboy and his now fiancé, Jazlyn. Picture: Instagram

On Thursday, December 14, Mayweather received Deferred Adjudication of Guilt and was sentenced to six years of probation.

YoungBoy didn’t address the reports directly, though he did tweet "Hold it down for your love one’s up in heaven and they will do the same I’m very blessed and protected if you ask me."

YoungBoy is yet to address the sentencing.

