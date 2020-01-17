XXXTentacion's mother fights his baby mama over custody of rapper's son Gekyume

17 January 2020, 12:39

XXXTentacion mother & baby mama are battling in court over the rapper's sons custody
XXXTentacion mother & baby mama are battling in court over the rapper's sons custody. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Late rapper XXXTentacion's mother is fighting his baby mama over custody of his son Gekyume Onfroy.

XXXTentacion's mother, Cleopatra Bernard, is fighting baby mama Jenesis Sanchez in court in order to gain custody of baby Gekyume Onfroy.

XXXTentacion & Post Malone 'biggest SoundCloud rappers ever', says Smokepurpp

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, it reveals a "Guardian Ad Litem" was appointed by a Florida judge. The legal documentation is used to officially investigate what solutions would fit the best interests of a child.

An official will reportedly be looking into the living situations of Sanchez and Bernard, in order to determine where is the most appropriate place for Gekyume to spend the majority of his time growing up. 

Shortly after Sanchez gave birth Gekyume, she attempted to order a DNA sample from XXXTentacion's body in order to confirm his paternity. However, the lawsuit was shut down by X's mother.

Although Bernard tried to block the motion, the judge allowed Jenesis to get the test. The results has not been confirmed yet.

Sanchez gave birth to XXXTentacion's only child Gekyume, last year January, which would make him one year on the 26th.

