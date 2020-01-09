XXXTentacion & Post Malone 'biggest SoundCloud rappers ever', says Smokepurpp

9 January 2020, 16:08

Post Malone and XXXTentacion labelle 'Best SoundCloud Rappers Ever' by Smokepurpp
Post Malone and XXXTentacion labelle 'Best SoundCloud Rappers Ever' by Smokepurpp. Picture: PA

Smokepurpp revealed his top 3 SoundCloud rappers of all time in a new interview.

As one of the first artists to really make a name for himself from the SoundCloud era of rappers around 2016, Smokepurpp has shared his thoughts on which artists he feels are the greatest to come from the audio platform.

> XXXTentacion's son looks identical to him in new Christmas picture

Speaking to HipHopDX in a new interview, Smokepurrp was asked who he thought the three biggest artists of the 'SoundCloud generation' and the rapper wasn't caught in two minds with his answer.

Sharing his thoughts, Smokepurpp said, "For sure Post Malone because he was like the first artist to actually blow up on SoundCloud," he said.

The 'Dirty Dirty' rapper went on to add, "He was the first artist to really go big like that from SoundCloud. And f***ing X [XXXTentacion] for sure. I feel like X played a big part." Smokepurpp also picked himself in the top 3.

Since sharing their music on SoundCloud, Smokepurpp's picks Post Malone and XXXTentacion have gone on to have huge success in the music industry, bringing in billions of streams and video views between them.

XXXTentacion was tragically killed back in 2018, however his team released a posthumous album 'Bad Vibes Forever' at the end of 2019, one week before Smokepurpp's debut studio album 'Deadstar 2'.

