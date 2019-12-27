XXXTentacion's son looks identical to him in new Christmas picture

27 December 2019, 19:03

XXXTentacion's son Gekyume looks just like him in new photo
XXXTentacion's son Gekyume looks just like him in new photo. Picture: PA/Instagram

Late rapper XXXTentacion's mother shared a picture of his son Gekyume Onfroy on Instagram.

XXXTentacion was shot and killed back in 2018, with his alleged murderer set to face trial in 2020, but just days after the 'SAD!' rapper was killed his family revealed his girlfriend was expecting a child.

> XXXTentacion's Murder Suspect Reportedly Granted Bond Hearing

The rapper's son, Gekyume Onfroy, was born shortly afterwards and XXXTentacion's mother has been providing updates for his fans on Instagram. Whilst the young baby looked similar to his father in early photos, recent pictures show the pair look even more alike as he gets older.

Posting on her Instagram account, XXXTentacion's mother Cleopatra Bernard shared a picture of Gekyume in a Santa hat and toy car alongside the caption 'Love me some you'.

The picture (below) showed XXX's son looking the spitting image of his late father and the comments section was full of people making he comparison.

Fellow rapper Yung Bans wrote, 'Look just like his daddy' whilst another told Bernard, 'he’s got ur sons eyes'.

XXXTentacion recently released a posthumous fourth studio album 'Bad Vibes Forever' which featured the likes of Rick Ross, Lil Wayne and Stefflon Don.

The album was received well by fans and chared at number five on the Billboard 200 album chart in America during its first week of release.

