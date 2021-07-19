Willow Smith shockingly shaves her head on stage while performing 'Whip My Hair' live

Willow Smith shockingly shaves her head on stage while performing 'Whip My Hair' live. Picture: Getty/Facebook

The star shocked fans after she shaved all her hair off during her 'Whip My Hair' live performance.

Willow Smith has shocked fans after shaving her head on stage during her performance for her concert film released over the weekend on Facebook.

At the end of her 48-minute concert film and documentary, Willow, 20, is seen getting her hair shaved off her head after performing her 2010 single 'Whip My Hair'.

Willow Smith gets her afro shaved off after performing 'Whip My Hair'. Picture: Facebook

Willow's concert film was released on Friday (Jul 16) in celebration of the release on her fourth studio album, the EP-length collection 'lately i feel EVERYTHING'.

In addition to the making of the project, Willow performed multiple cuts from the LP, including collaborations with Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker.

The performances were done on sound stages with different set ups. Willow sang her 2010 single Whip My Hair, which gave her exposure as a musical artist.

At the end of her performance, Willow sat on a chair as person came up to her with electric clippers and began to shave off her afro.

While she was getting her hair cut, the star kept playing on the guitar, which she held in her lap.

Willow Smith shaves her head on stage. Picture: Facebook

Once her head was fully shaved, Willow rocked her new do.

'I'm thinking about shaving my head during the Whip My Hair performance,' she said earlier in a behind-the-scenes section.

She continued: 'This is gonna be my third time in my life shaving my head. I'm always shaving my head at monumental times in my life, when things are really changing. And this is definitely one of those moments.'

This is such a special moment for me. Celebrating the release of my album <lately I feel EVERYTHING> with Travis Barker... Posted by Willow Smith on Friday, July 16, 2021

In 2019, Willow revealed she first shaved her head was in 2012 during her Whip My Hair tour.'It was the perfect way to rebel,' she told People.

The most recent time she cut off all her hair off was in March of 2020.

'I feel like I was just shedding a lot of history and emotional baggage,' she said on a previous episode of Red Table Talk. 'Six, seven, years of emotion, I just let it go.'

Red Table Talk is the Facebook talkshow she stars on with her mother Jada Pinkett Smith and grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Jones.