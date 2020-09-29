Will Smith & DJ Jazzy Jeff give tour of ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' mansion

Will Smith & DJ Jazzy Jeff give tour of ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' mansion. Picture: Getty

The stars of the hit 90's sitcom filmed a tour of the famous pad.

Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff have given fans a further inside look at the famous Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air mansion, which recently went up on Airbnb.

Get ready for a major hit of nostalgia as Smith, 52, and Jeff, 55, take you on a tour of the lavish abode, complete with a fully decked out pool house featuring a wall of sneakers Will wore on the show.

The place has been fully renovated in the iconic 90's style of the Fresh Prince himself, complete with artefacts from the show and items from Smith's Bel-Air Athletics clothing line.

After the duo complete their tour of the place, the rest of the Fresh Prince cast - Tatyana Ali, Joseph Marcell, Karyn Parsons and Daphne Maxwell Reid - join them for another snoop around.

In celebration of the show's 30th anniversary, Smith explained that the house was being listed on Airbnb. Bookings open on today (29 Sept.) and will only set guests back $30 a night.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air mansion was made available on Airbnb. Picture: Getty

Earlier this month, the cast linked up with Smith to film a special unscripted show, marking exactly three decades since the series premiered on NBC.

In the behind-the-scenes snap, Smith could be seen sharing an emotional conversation with Janet Hubert, who portrayed Aunt Viv in the first three seasons of the show. The pair, who are said to have shared a tumultuous working relationship, haven't shared a screen in 27 years.

In other Fresh Prince news, it was recently announced that there will be a reboot to the original series. The show - during which Will moved to Bel-Air from West Philadelphia to live with his affluent aunt and uncle - is set to reboot as a 'gritty drama'.

Smith is also working alongside Morgan Cooper to develop the dramatic series, based on short viral fan film, which Cooper had put together in 2019.