Will Smith responds to The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air spin-off trailer

13 August 2020, 11:52 | Updated: 13 August 2020, 13:50

Will Smith has spoken out on the trailer for the new Fresh Prince reboot.
Will Smith has spoken out on the trailer for the new Fresh Prince reboot. Picture: Getty

The iconic 90's sitcom is set to return to our screens in the form of a gritty drama - here's what Will Smith thinks.

The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air is being rebooted in the form of a modem, gritty drama, it was reported this week. After the trailer dropped, Will Smith - the star of the original show - spoke out.

The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air to be rebooted as new series

The actor and rapper, 51, famously played a characterised version of himself in the iconic 90's series, portraying a streetwise teen who moved to Bel-Air from West Philadelphia to live with his affluent aunt and uncle.

The trailer for the new reboot, BEL-AIR, dropped back in 2019. The series, written and directed by Morgan Cooper, will feature hour-long episodes and is being produced by Will Smith’s Westbrook Studios and Universal Television.

In a new video on his YouTube channel, Smith meets up with Cooper to discuss his thoughts on the new series, hailing the idea as "brilliant". Cooper says he was inspired the create the series after watching the original as a child.

"I grew up watching the show. Since I was five, I remember watching," he tells Will. "I remember seeing what you did on screen, so it's always been a part of me." He adds that the idea for the show "hit me like a ton of bricks" while driving one day.

Will expressed his excitement at the deeper emotional layer that can be portrayed in the new series, thanks to its longer episodes and darker content.

"The dramatic version of these ideas means that you can use existing storylines, but it's not going to see like you're redoing episodes because the storyline is going be back new from the dramatic perspective," he says.

The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air is being rebooted in the form of a modem, gritty drama
The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air is being rebooted in the form of a modem, gritty drama. Picture: YouTube

"We get to go back to the beginning and start talking about my real experiences," Smith continues. "For me, I moved to LA and started the Fresh Prince, and all my friends started getting killed and going to jail."

"The escape that I made from it in real life was the escape that Will made in the show. Was I gonna be that same statistic or was I gonna do and be something different?"

He added, "What's exciting to me is the new media of it all. You put something on YouTube... just made a trailer, created something. I'm excited and inspired about that new way that human beings are interacting and ideas are getting created."

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air originally aired from 1990 - 1996.
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air originally aired from 1990 - 1996. Picture: Getty

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air originally ran from 1990 to 1996 on NBC. Produced by Jones, Warner Bros. TV and what became Universal Television, the show recently became available to watch in Netflix.

Smith starred as himself alongside Uncle Phil (James Avery) and Aunt Viv (Janet Hubert-Whitten and later Daphne Maxwell Reid), and cousins Hillary (Karyn Parsons), Carlton (Alfonso Ribeiro) and Ashley (Tatyana M. Ali) - and butler Geoffrey (Joseph Marcell) - after getting in a fight in his hometown.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Fresh Prince News!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Tekashi 6ix9ine fans concerned after rapper is hospitalised

Tekashi 6ix9ine claims he broke his arm by tripping over his dog

Tekashi 6ix9ine

Lauryn Hill's ex Rohan Marley responds to daughter Selah's "trauma" confession

Lauryn Hill's ex Rohan Marley responds to daughter Selah's "trauma" confession
Naya Rivera's son Josey is said to be "doing well" in the wake of his mother's tragic death.

Naya Rivera's son Josey "doing better every day" since his mother's death
Drake is readying his new album for 2020.

Drake new album 2020: release date, songs, tracklist & everything you need to know

Drake

Trending

Megan Thee Stallion claps back at men criticising raunchy song 'WAP'

Megan Thee Stallion claps back at men criticising raunchy song 'WAP'
Cardi B has joined OnlyFans.

Cardi B has officially joined OnlyFans

Cardi B

Lauryn Hill's daughter Selah Marley has spoke out about her childhood.

Lauryn Hill’s daughter Selah Marley recalls ‘trauma’ of being beaten as a child
Akon tells Black Americans of slavery, “You just gotta let it go"

Akon tells Black Americans on slavery, “You just gotta let it go"
Tupac was planning to cut ties with Death Row before his death, Keyshia Cole claims

Tupac planned to leave Death Row before his death, claims Keyshia Cole

Tupac