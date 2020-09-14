Will Smith’s Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air mansion is available to rent on Airbnb

Will Smith’s Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air mansion is available to rent on Airbnb. Picture: Getty/AIRBNB

In light of the shows 30th year anniversary, the Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air family is offering a special experience for fans!

By Tiana Williams

The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air fans have been surprised with an upcoming reunion show special, a 90's style themed clothing line and a dramatised series of the famous sitcom. However, the surprises don't stop there.

In celebration of the shows 30th anniversary (10 Sept) Will Smith is now giving fans the chance to book the famous mansion on Airbnb.

The 51-year-old actor and the rental company came together to rent a portion of the Brentwood mansion, which was used as the exterior for the popular sitcom.

The mansion offers nostalgic vibes, with access to a few rooms that will give you the throwback feels.

Will's bedroom and bathroom on the show will be available to visit, along with the poolside lounge area and dining room.

Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Mansion. Picture: AIRBNB

Guests will be greeted by colourful graffiti art, antique interiors, family portraits and Philly cheesesteaks served on silver platters.

Fans will also be allowed to lace up with a new pair of Air Jordans and shoot some baskets in the bedroom.

Will's bedroom. Picture: AIRBNB

The house features DJ decks and turntables, real DJ Jazzy Jeff style.

During the experience, fans are allowed to look through Will's closet and try on an outfit from Bel-Air Academy or Bel-Air Athletics gear.

Jazzy Jeff will also virtually guide fans to the poolside area, if they want to soak up some sun.

Wing of the mansion. Picture: AIRBNB

In terms of booking the mansion, they offer overnight stays and only 5 dates are available. However, this offer is only available to L.A. County area residents.

People who are proceeding to book also have to prove they all currently live in the same household to minimize COVID risk. The mansion also gets cleaned according to CDC rules.

Will's poolside. Picture: AIRBNB

The mansion is available to book here.

It's only $30 for a nights stay to commemorate the 30-year anniversary. The bookings are available from September 29 and the overnight stays will take place October 2, 5, 8, 11 and 14.

Airbnb will also make a donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Philadelphia.

Earlier this month, Will teased the 'Fresh Prince' reunion, which is set to air on HBO Max sometime around Thanksgiving.

