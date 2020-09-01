The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air cast set to reunite for 30th anniversary special

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air cast set to reunite for 30th anniversary special. Picture: Getty

The iconic TV show 'The Fresh of Bel-Air' is set to have a show special to mark it's 30th anniversary.

By Tiana Williams

'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' fans get ready for an exciting 30th anniversary celebration – where the cast will be reuniting for an unscritiped special of the classic 90's show.

The get together with the cast will become available to watch on HBO Max and will come out around Thanksgiving.

According to Deadline, the reunion will include Will Smith, with his co-stars Tatyana Ali, Joseph Marcell, Karyn Parsons, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Alfonso Ribeiro, and DJ Jazzy Jeff.

The special is set to be recorded on Sept. 10, which will mark 30 years since the series premiered on NBC.

The streaming service HBO Max already has exclusive rights to the original show's 148 episodes, which produced six seasons from 1990 to 1996.

In May this year, the episodes were made available after fans highly anticipated the launch.

During the reunion, the cast will reflect on the old series and examine the cultural impact that it had, according to Deadline. The special will feature music, dancing, and will even welcome on surprise guests.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air was aired on NBC from September 10, 1990, to May 20, 1996. Picture: Getty

This will be the second piece of major news for Fresh Prince fans, as it was recently announced that there will be a reboot to the series.

The show - where Will moved to Bel-Air from West Philadelphia to live with his aunt and uncle - is set to reboot as a 'gritty drama'.

Smith is also working alongside Morgan Cooper to develop the dramatic series, based on short viral fan film, which Cooper had put together in 2019.

The reboot of the show has allegedly been in development for over a year and snapped up shortly after Cooper uploaded the idea onto YouTube.

Several streaming services, one of which is HBO Max, are reportedly bidding for dibs on the new series.