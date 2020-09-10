Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air clothing line drops on show’s 30th anniversary

Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air clothing line drops on show’s 30th anniversary. Picture: Getty

A 'Fresh Prince' 90's themed clothing line is officially here! The merched dropped in time for the shows 30th anniversary.

By Tiana Williams

The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air's 30th anniversary is here! The iconic American sitcom show first aired September 10, 1990 by the NBC network.

Thirty years on, the show is bring commemorated with a reunion special and it's very own clothing line.

A very nostalgic 'Fresh Prince' clothing line has just launched in celebration of the launch premieres anniversary, TMZ reports.

The 'Fresh Price' clothing line features jackets, t-shirts, sweatshirts, sweatpants, sock, hats, masks and bags.

The clothing line was inspired by Smith and his music partner, DJ Jazzy Jeff.

Aside from the general collection, the "30th Anniversary" collection includes 30 items reminiscent of Smith’s Philadelphia roots or his Bel-Air experience on the show. For example, one item is a basketball Tee, like his character's on the Bel-Air Academy basketball team.

The clothing launch comes as another thing for 'Fresh Prince' fans to be excited by, as the cast is reuniting to film an HBO Max special, which is set to be released around thanksgiving.

NBC's streaming service, Peacock, will be continuing the show for two seasons for a dramatised reboot of the classic sitcom.

Smith, 51, took to his YouTube channel alongside Morgan Cooper, and showrunner Chris Collins to make the announcement.

"We have just officially closed the deal with Peacock with an unprecedented two-season-order from a pitch," Smith excitedly told fans as he chatted to Collins and Cooper over video.

The Fresh Prince clothing line offers a variety of items. Picture: The Fresh Prince Store

The showbuisness legend explained why the show being picked up by Peacock is such a big deal to him.

"I've been in this business for 30 years and that does not happen. They ordered two full seasons of Bel-Air based on the quality of the pitch and the work that you guys have done," he said.

Jazzy Jeff also said some words on the clothing line. Jeff said "This is really a celebration of a legacy and it’s incredible watching the series evolve into a fashion brand and influence an entirely new generation."

The limited-edition clothing line is available now at the Fresh Prince Store website. Check it out here.