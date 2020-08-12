The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air to be rebooted as new series

12 August 2020, 09:39 | Updated: 12 August 2020, 09:43

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is returning as a new series.
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is returning as a new series. Picture: Getty

The iconic 90's sitcom is set to return our screens - but not as we know it.

Fresh Prince fans - lock in! The legendary sitcom which catapulted Will Smith to fame in the 90's is set to return to our screens.

However, it won't be exactly like the original. The show - which saw streetwise teen Will move to Bel-Air from West Philadelphia to live with his affluent aunt and uncle - is set to reboot as a 'gritty drama'.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air ran from 1990-1996 on NBC.
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air ran from 1990-1996 on NBC. Picture: Getty

Reports claim that the Hancock actor, 51, is working on the new series Morgan Cooper, who created the trailer last year.

After the trailer dropped, Smith praised the trailer and hailed it a "brilliant idea, the dramatic version of The Fresh Prince for the next generation".

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Smith's company Westbrook Studios will make the series with Universal TV, while Netflix, HBO Max and Peacock are among the many hit platforms bidding to stream it.

Andy and Susan Borowitz are said to be serving as executive producers, alongside Smith and original executive producers Quincy Jones and Benny Medina.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is set to return as a 'gritty drama'.
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is set to return as a 'gritty drama'. Picture: Getty

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air originally ran from 1990 to 1996 on NBC. Produced by Jones, Warner Bros. TV and what became Universal Television, the show recently became available to watch in Netflix.

Smith starred as a fictionalised version of himself who moved in with his Uncle Phil (James Avery) and Aunt Viv (Janet Hubert-Whitten and later Daphne Maxwell Reid), and cousins Hillary (Karyn Parsons), Carlton (Alfonso Ribeiro) and Ashley (Tatyana M. Ali) - and butler Geoffrey (Joseph Marcell) - after getting in a fight in his hometown.

