Will Smith reunites with Fresh Prince cast for epic selfie on 30th anniversary show

The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air cast reunited this week, exactly 30 years after the show debuted.

It's been exactly thirty years since The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air made its television debut, and the show's cast are celebrating in a big way.

Yesterday (Sept 10), Will Smith - who famously portrayed a fictionalised version of himself on the iconic sitcom - shared a star-studded selfie with his costars.

Smith wrote, "Today is exactly 30 YEARS since The @FreshPrince of Bel-Air debuted! So we’re doin’ something for y’all… a for real Banks Family Reunion is comin’ soon to @HBOmax! RIP James. #FreshPrince30th". Picture: Instagram/@willsmith

Tatyana Ali, Joseph Marcell, Karyn Parsons, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Alfonso Ribeiro, and DJ Jazzy Jeff all linked up with Smith this week to film a special unscripted show, marking 30 years since the series premiered on NBC.

As previously reported by Deadline, the cast will reflect on the old series during the reunion, and examine the cultural impact that it had. The special will feature music, dancing, and will even welcome on surprise guests.

As well as his selfie with the Banks family - which appears to have been taken in the family's living room set - Smith also shared a photo alongside actress Janet Hubert, who portrayed Aunt Viv in the first three seasons of the show.

In the behind-the-scenes snap, Smith can be seen engaging in an emotional conversation with Hubert. The pair, who are said to have shared a tumultuous working relationship, haven't shared a screen in 27 years.

As per HBO Max’s official release, Smith surprised the rest of the cast while filming the reunion special by announcing that he filmed a separate conversation with Hubert, which was described as “an emotional reunion and a candid conversation” 27 years in the making.

Fresh Prince fans have been receiving some great news of late, as it was recently announced that there will be a reboot to the original series. The show - during which Will moved to Bel-Air from West Philadelphia to live with his affluent aunt and uncle - is set to reboot as a 'gritty drama'.

Smith is also working alongside Morgan Cooper to develop the dramatic series, based on short viral fan film, which Cooper had put together in 2019.