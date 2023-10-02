Who Killed Tupac? All The Latest Updates

2 October 2023, 13:06

Jada Pinkett Smith shares poignant poem from Tupac ahead of what would have been his 50th birthday

Following the news that US Police have charged a man with the murder of rapper Tupac, we look at the mystery and updates surrounding his death.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In September 2023, a man has been charged with the murder of rapper Tupac nearly 27 years after his death.

The rapper was shot four times in Las Vegas back in 1996, and mystery has shrouded his death for years, with many theories about the circumstances of his death circulating in popular culture.

Now, the state of Nevada has indicted Duane "Keffe D" Davis, 60, on one count of murder with a deadly weapon.

Tupac died at the age of 25.
Tupac died at the age of 25. Picture: Getty

  1. Who Killed Tupac Shakur?

    US Police have charged a former gang leader with the murder of rapper Tupac.

    Nevada's grand jury indicted Duane "Keffe D" Davis, 60, on one count of murder with a deadly weapon.

    Police say he planned the deadly shooting after his nephew was involved in a fight with Shakur in a casino.

    A Nevada grand jury indicted Davis on one count of murder with a deadly weapon in the fatal drive-by shooting of rapper Tupac Shakur. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
    A Nevada grand jury indicted Davis on one count of murder with a deadly weapon in the fatal drive-by shooting of rapper Tupac Shakur. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

    Greg Kading, a retired LAPD detective who spent years investigating Tupac's murder, and told AP that he is not surprised by the arrest.

    "All the other direct conspirators or participants are all dead," Mr Kading said, calling Mr Davis "the last man standing" in the case.

    At the same press conference, Sheriff Kevin McMahill said that "for 27 years the family of Tupac Shakur have been waiting for justice".

  2. What are the most popular theories around Tupac's death?

    In the 27 years since Tupac was shot and killed, and the mystery surrounding his death has become a popular conspiracy in pop culture.

    Prior to this arrest, several theories have circulated, including one that said Suge Knight may have arranged the hit himself because he owed Shakur $10m in royalties and couldn’t pay. This was theorised in the 2002 documentary Biggie & Tupac, by filmmaker Nick Broomfield.

    Another theory includes fellow rapper Diddy, which he has always strongly denied.

    Another theory connects the death of Tupac to Notorious B.I.G just six months later.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Who is Usher Married To and Does He Have Children?

Who is Usher Married To and Does He Have Children?

What is Tyson Fury's New Baby Name?

What is Tyson Fury's New Baby Name?

Black History Month on Capital XTRA 2023: Everything you need to know

Black History Month on Capital XTRA 2023: Everything you need to know

Robert Bruce and Shayna Marie are taking on the ultimate cycle challenge for Global's Make Some Noise!

Capital XTRA Breakfast: Riding out for Make Some Noise - All the details and how toCapital XTRA Breakfast: Riding out for Make Some Noise - All the details and how to support

Trending

Did Central Cee and Madeline Argy Break Up or are They Still Together?

Did Central Cee and Madeline Argy Break Up?

Is Usher going on a World Tour in 2024? Rumours, Tickets, Dates & More

Is Usher going on a World Tour in 2024?

Where to watch The Kardashians and When do New Episodes Come Out?

Where To Watch The Kardashians and When Do New Episodes Come Out?

The line-up for the RnB Xmas Ball is not to be missed!

R&B Xmas Ball featuring, Joe, Monica & SWV: Tickets, Date & More

Tickets

Watch back Capital XTRA Upfront Live with Lucozade Zero 2023

Watch Back Capital XTRA Upfront Live with Lucozade Zero 2023

Live Playlists

Summer Sound System
The Capital XTRA 100