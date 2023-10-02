Who Killed Tupac? All The Latest Updates

Following the news that US Police have charged a man with the murder of rapper Tupac, we look at the mystery and updates surrounding his death.

In September 2023, a man has been charged with the murder of rapper Tupac nearly 27 years after his death.

The rapper was shot four times in Las Vegas back in 1996, and mystery has shrouded his death for years, with many theories about the circumstances of his death circulating in popular culture.

Now, the state of Nevada has indicted Duane "Keffe D" Davis, 60, on one count of murder with a deadly weapon.

Tupac died at the age of 25. Picture: Getty