Who Killed Tupac? All The Latest Updates
2 October 2023, 13:06
Following the news that US Police have charged a man with the murder of rapper Tupac, we look at the mystery and updates surrounding his death.
In September 2023, a man has been charged with the murder of rapper Tupac nearly 27 years after his death.
The rapper was shot four times in Las Vegas back in 1996, and mystery has shrouded his death for years, with many theories about the circumstances of his death circulating in popular culture.
Now, the state of Nevada has indicted Duane "Keffe D" Davis, 60, on one count of murder with a deadly weapon.
Who Killed Tupac Shakur?
US Police have charged a former gang leader with the murder of rapper Tupac.
Nevada's grand jury indicted Duane "Keffe D" Davis, 60, on one count of murder with a deadly weapon.
Police say he planned the deadly shooting after his nephew was involved in a fight with Shakur in a casino.
Greg Kading, a retired LAPD detective who spent years investigating Tupac's murder, and told AP that he is not surprised by the arrest.
"All the other direct conspirators or participants are all dead," Mr Kading said, calling Mr Davis "the last man standing" in the case.
At the same press conference, Sheriff Kevin McMahill said that "for 27 years the family of Tupac Shakur have been waiting for justice".
What are the most popular theories around Tupac's death?
In the 27 years since Tupac was shot and killed, and the mystery surrounding his death has become a popular conspiracy in pop culture.
Prior to this arrest, several theories have circulated, including one that said Suge Knight may have arranged the hit himself because he owed Shakur $10m in royalties and couldn’t pay. This was theorised in the 2002 documentary Biggie & Tupac, by filmmaker Nick Broomfield.
Another theory includes fellow rapper Diddy, which he has always strongly denied.
Another theory connects the death of Tupac to Notorious B.I.G just six months later.