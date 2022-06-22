Tupac fans convinced rapper is still alive after '2022 photo' goes viral

A picture of the late rapper has recently got fans questioning the date of when it was taken

A new photograph of late rapper Tupac Shakur has resurfaced that some believe was taken recently.

The rapper died aged 25 in 1996 after being shot in Las Vegas.

Throughout the years, there has been speculation and gossip suggesting that Tupac didn't die and instead fled to another character.

Tupac before his death. Picture: Getty Images

Who Killed Tupac? 6 Suspects From The Biggest Conspiracy Theories

The rumours began again when an image resurfaced of the late rapper sat in a car, with the caption, 'this picture screams 2022'.

Another said that his bald hair was man indicator that he was alive.

This picture quality screams 2022 pic.twitter.com/2g9q1Ij3kK — ⚘️MOTASE⚘️ (@TheRealMotase_) June 18, 2022

Some fans have spotted grey hair, believing that he would be older than 25-years-old in this image.

Others have remarked that as his murder is unsolved, 'I guess nobody actually killed the guy', tweeted a fan.

Watch Tupac fan recall heartwarming experience with the rapper in viral TikTok

Tupac in concert. Picture: Getty Images

However, some fans have debunked these claims, stating that the image is edited using new software that enhances the quality of older images.

Here's the whole picture.

The car he's in is hi early 90's Droptop Mercedes-Benz 500SL.



But I'm sure he took that car to Africa with him and he's still driving a 30-year old Benz in Africa. pic.twitter.com/rrubsMHuhi — Phineas The Sometimes-Wise, Retired Man of Action (@PhineasDelgado) June 19, 2022

Tupac and Biggie's iconic throwback freestyle resurfaces

The whole picture shows Tupac in an early 90's car, suggesting that the image is indeed decades old.

One sceptical fan tweeted that 'Police need to investigate the death of Tupac' and that it is 'hard to believe he died 26 years ago'.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA