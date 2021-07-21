Who Is Sha'Carri Richardson? Age, Instagram, career & more revealed

Sha'Carri Richardson is 21 years old, being born on March 25th, 2000.

Richardson is from Dallas, Texas in the United States.

What is Sha'Carri Richardson's career?

Sha'Carri is an American Olympic Athlete. Specifically she is a track and field sprinter who, competing in the 100 and 200 meters.

In 2019 the sprinter broke the record at the National Collegiate Athletic Association Championships, running 100m in 10.75 seconds.

Then, in April 2021, she achieved a new personal best of 10.72 seconds, making her the sixth fastest woman of all time and the fourth fastest American woman in history.