Who is KSI fighting next week? New opponent revealed as Dillon Danis pulls out

By Anna Suffolk

KSI's previous opponent has just pulled out ahead of next week's boxing match, and here's whose likely to replace him.

YouTuber and Singer KSI's opponent ahead of January 14th's boxing match Dillon Danis has pulled out of the fight.

This has left KSI quickly trying to find an opponent to fight ahead of his return to the ring next weekend.

The boxing match will take place next Saturday at Wembley Arena, and this is not the first time an opponent of KSI's has pulled out last minute ahead of the match.

KSI no longer has an opponent. Picture: Getty

KSI's manager revealed today (4th January) that Dillon Danis has pulled out of the fight, and cited that he was struggling to match his weight and did not have a coach 10 days before the match.

Danis made his name in MMA boxing, but is no longer fighting the YouTuber according to KSI's manager who told Misfits Boxing's YouTube channel.

Danis didn't show to last month's press conference in London about the fight, which led to fans speculating whether or not he would actually be fighting.

KSI was meant to be fighting Dillon Danis. Picture: Instagram

KSI has maintained that "The show must go on", and that he will still be "fighting January 14th."

A new opponent for the match is expected to be announced within coming days, and reportedly Joe Fournier will be called up.

The 39-year-old professional boxer is a WBA-ranked light-heavyweight who hails from London.

The show must go on. I’m still fighting January 14th — ksi (@KSI) January 4, 2023

KSI will now be reportedly facing 39-year-old Joe Fournier. Picture: Getty Images

Fournier is reportedly a millionaire, having careers in boxing, fitness and the nightclub industry.

According to his Instagram, he is 6 foot 1 and documents his lavish lifestyle and holidays as well as his boxing achievements.

KSI will be fighting January 14 at Wembley Arena, which can also be streamed online.