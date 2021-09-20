Who is Karen Civil? Age, career, Instagram and more
20 September 2021, 17:24
Here's everything you need to know about Karen Civil.
Karen Civil first gained attention when she started 'Weezythanxyou.com' - a website where Lil Wayne posted letters to his fans whilst imprisoned.
Meek Mill and Karen Civil Twitter beef explained
But, what else do we know about the star?
-
How old is Karen Civil?
Karen Civil is 34 years old, being born on November 8, 1986.
-
What is Karen Civil's career?
Karen begun her career creating fan sites for actor J. D. Williams and The Backstreet Boys.
She then went on to blow, after making a website for Lil Wayne to communicate with his fans whilst in prison.
Civil also founded her own website karencivil.com, along with a marketing agency 'Always Civil Enterprise' which specialised in marketing in the hip-hop industry.
Since, Karen has become a huge marketing executive and also hosts events for star platforms such as BET and Complex.
Civil has worked on producing documentaries and has written a book, titled: 'Be You & Live Civil: Tools for Unlocking Your Potential & Living Your Purpose'.
-
What is Karen Civil's Net Worth?
It is reported that the star is worth around $2million.
-
What is Karen Civil's Instagram?
Fans can follow Civil on instagram @KarenCivil.