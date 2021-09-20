Who is Karen Civil? Age, career, Instagram and more

20 September 2021, 17:24

Who is Karen Civil?
Who is Karen Civil? Picture: Getty

Here's everything you need to know about Karen Civil.

Karen Civil first gained attention when she started 'Weezythanxyou.com' - a website where Lil Wayne posted letters to his fans whilst imprisoned.

Meek Mill and Karen Civil Twitter beef explained

But, what else do we know about the star?

  1. How old is Karen Civil?

    Karen Civil is 34 years old, being born on November 8, 1986.

  2. What is Karen Civil's career?

    Karen begun her career creating fan sites for actor J. D. Williams and The Backstreet Boys.

    She then went on to blow, after making a website for Lil Wayne to communicate with his fans whilst in prison.

    Civil also founded her own website karencivil.com, along with a marketing agency 'Always Civil Enterprise' which specialised in marketing in the hip-hop industry.

    Civil is 34 years old
    Civil is 34 years old. Picture: Getty

    Since, Karen has become a huge marketing executive and also hosts events for star platforms such as BET and Complex.

    Civil has worked on producing documentaries and has written a book, titled: 'Be You & Live Civil: Tools for Unlocking Your Potential & Living Your Purpose'.

    Civil is also an author
    Civil is also an author. Picture: Getty

  3. What is Karen Civil's Net Worth?

    It is reported that the star is worth around $2million.

  4. What is Karen Civil's Instagram?

    Fans can follow Civil on instagram @KarenCivil.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Meek called out Karen Cvil on Twitter

Meek Mill and Karen Civil Twitter beef explained

Machine Gun Kelly and Slipknot beef explained

Machine Gun Kelly and Slipknot beef explained

Ray-J responds to claims about second sex tape with Kim Kardashian

Ray J responds to Wack 100's claims on 'second sex tape' with Kim Kardashian
Lil Nas X has raised thousands for charity with his 'Montero' album.

Lil Nas X's 'Baby Registry' raises thousands for various charities

Trending

Tyga hits back at Nikita Dragun for 'exposing' DM he sent her

Tyga hits back at Nikita Dragun for 'exposing' DM he sent her
The show will air on Netflix

Kevin Hart 'True Story' Netflix series: Release date, trailer cast, plot & more
Who is Drake's rumoured new girlfriend Johanna Leia?

Who is Drake's girlfriend Johanna Leia? Age, height & Instagram revealed

Drake

Lil Nas X has released his debut album

Lil Nas X, ft. Miley Cyrus 'Am I Dreaming' lyrics meaning explained