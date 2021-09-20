Meek Mill and Karen Civil Twitter beef explained

Here's why Meek Mill and Karen Civil have been going head to head.

Celebrity marketing executive Karen Civil has been called out by Meek Mill.

The rapper is the latest to go head to head with Civil.

Here's what happened between the pair.

Fans were shocked to see Meek tweet: "Karen was my friend and turned on me for opportunity .... start having the blogs posting negative about me on some conspiracy sht*".

He continued, saying: "I forgive her but I definitely don’t wanna deal with y’all industry people that move like that! You should admit what you did to me too,".

The rapper then spoke on his ex girlfriend, Nicki Minaj - saying: "Nicki minaj paid shaderoom and 7 other big blogs to post sh*t . We know".

Meek then wrote: "People thought I was high just ranting .... I’m not mad at her she’s a woman I’m over it... I’ll appreciate if she said something about that tho!"

Finishing: "We were real friends... I used to give her a lot of exclusive records for her website!"

This drama came after Joyner Lucas took to Twitter to tell that Karen had stolen $60,000 from him in the early stages of his career, whilst he was expecting his son.

The music star wrote: "My son was on the way and you stole 60k from me before I got in the game @KarenCivil".

"I hired you as a consultant and below attached was the memo you sent me. I was desperate for help and you knew that." he continued.

Before finishing, "After you was paid you went ghost and didn’t expect me to pop. here I am".

The star also included pictures detailing what he had referred to.

The star continued to detail the drama with a series of tweets, saying: "After you got the money paid up front, you stopped answering my calls & every time I hit you, you answered the phone with a attitude like I was messing up your day".

He also quoted Meek's tweet about Civil, saying it was "time to rise against this [industry]".

Karen Civil responded to the drama in an exclusive statement to The Shade Room, saying:.

“His manger called me rectifying the situation after Joyner made his first claims, in which I said we can happily discuss after a public apology was made since he used that same platform to lie about money taken from him,”

Continuing: “I recorded the call just for future circumstances like this.” before saying she requested to speak over the phone, however the rapper didn't take her up on the offer.

“Nothing was stolen or taken from you,” Karen wrote. “Unfortunately, certain artists are under the impression they have 24/7 access to you.”.

As well as this, public figure Jessie Woo spoke out about Civil saying she "booked [her] using a non existent company in order to obtain personal information".

And then, "served [her] with an extortion case for the sum of 3 Million Dollars".

She went on to say she had won a court case against the marketing exec - posting the court documents to Instagram.

Civil previously responded to Meek via Twitter, denying the claims - however has since deleted her tweets.