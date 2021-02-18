Meek Mill slammed over controversial Kobe Bryant helicopter lyric

The Philadelphia rapper mentions the late NBA player in an upcoming song with Lil Baby.

Meek Mill is facing major backlash after mentioning Kobe Bryant in an upcoming song with Lil Baby.

A snippet of the untitled song emerged on social media yesterday (17 Feb), and fans were left furious after hearing the Philadelphia rapper, 33, spit a controversial line about the late NBA player.

"I’ll go out with my choppa it’ll be another Kobe," Meek can be heard rapping on the track. The highly insensitive lyric comes just over a year after Kobe, his daughter Gianna and seven others were tragically killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.

“I’m going out with my chopper, it be another Kobe” - Meek Mill pic.twitter.com/VfzoFIRVo6 — Ball Fade➐ (@ballfade_) February 18, 2021

Unsurprisingly, people blasted the 'Going Bad' rapper online for the move. "I am once again asking that we cancel meek mill," wrote one user.

"Meek mill really thought that verse was acceptable..." added another, while one tweeted, "Meek Mill been a clown but too say that line about Kobe & a choppa...... ON BLACK HISTORY MONTH???".

Every time Meek Mill opens his mouth this picture makes more sense pic.twitter.com/fqhJwhrQK4 — Kenny 🥷🏿 🇲🇽 (@Kenny71400v2) February 18, 2021

I am once again asking that we cancel meek mill pic.twitter.com/zJkMbGDxGV — ewa (@ewaahahaha) February 18, 2021

How black Twitter is doing Meek Mill after hearing that line about Kobe pic.twitter.com/lrU6w8cfOj — Rich (@UptownDCRich) February 18, 2021

Meek mill really thought that verse was acceptable... pic.twitter.com/w78visAsc9 — niya;) (@AniyaNevaeh_) February 18, 2021

Meek Mill been a clown but too say that line about Kobe & a choppa...... ON BLACK HISTORY MONTH??? pic.twitter.com/eFCCRKXmPy — . (@IovelsX) February 18, 2021

This isn't the first time Meek Mill has found himself at the centre of controversy this month. Last weekend, the rapper came face-to-face with Tekashi 6ix9ine outside a club in Atlanta.

The pair ran into each other in the venue's parking lot as Meek was leaving, when the 24-year-old 'GOOBA' rapper began shouting expletives at him.

Both rappers started exchanging insults whilst being held back by security teams and entourages, with both Meek and Tekashi filming the altercation from their angle.