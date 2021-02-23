Meek Mill responds after Vanessa Bryant reacts to his Kobe Bryant lyric

Vanessa Bryant called out Meek Mill for his "insensitive" Kobe Bryant lyric.

Meek Mill has responded to Vanessa Bryant, after she called him out over his "insensitive" and "disrespectful" Kobe Bryant lyric.

On Monday (Feb 22) Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa, took to Instagram to hold Meek Mill accountable for his lyrics about her husband.

Vanessa shared an image of Meek's lyrics on Instagram, which read: "This b*tch I'm f**kin' always tell me that she love but she ain't ever showed me"

"Yeah, and if I ever lack, I'm goin' out with my chopper, it be another Kobe."

The 38-year-old model addressed the lyrics, writing: "Dear @meekmill, I find this line to be extremely insensitive and disrespectful," on her Instagram story.

"Period. I am not familiar with any of your music, but I believe you can do better than this. If you are a fan, fine, there's a better way to show your admiration for my husband. This lacks respect and tact."

Less than a half hour after Vanessa's post, Meek tweeted: "I'm going back savage in this s**t ... f**k ya feelings!"

Shortly after that, he tweeted, "Ion trust people gotta play it raw....". Many fans thought Meek was aiming the posts at Vanessa, after seeing her response.

However, Meek cleared up that it his tweets were not a response to Vanessa's post, writing: "I don’t think we on the same signal y’all .. I don’t see what y’all see... I be looking at the net laughing like I did whet"

"I say random shit all day on social ... it becomes a trend to hate on me every once in a while but I feed off that sh*t ima beast literally".

In another tweet, Meek revealed that he has apologised to Vanessa privately. He wrote "I apologized to her in private earlier today not to the public..."

"Nothing I say on my page directed to a internet viral moment or the family of a grieving woman! If you care about someone grieving change the subject!"

Meek Mill received mixed responses for his apology, as some believed it was forced and not genuine. However, some people supported Meek and praised him to owning up to his mistake.

