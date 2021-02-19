Meek Mill responds to backlash over "disrespectful" Kobe Bryant lyric

Meek Mill responds to backlash over "disrespectful" Kobe Bryant lyric. Picture: Getty

The "Going Bad" rapper has addressed the backlash he's recieved over his Kobe Bryant lyric.

Meek Mill has responded after coming under fire for his Kobe Bryant lyric, in a new song snippet with Lil Baby.

On Wednesday (Feb 17) the lyrics to an unreleased song from the rapper leaked online and fans weren't happy with a particular Kobe Bryant-inspired lyric.

"This **tch I'm f**kin' always tell me that she love but she ain't ever showed me," the line read. "Yeah, and if I ever lack, I'm goin' out with my chopper, it by another Kobe."

Given that the basketball superstar died in a helicopter crash along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others, many fans labelled the lyric "disrespectful".

Taking to Twitter, Meek Mill responded to the backlash, writing: "Somebody promo a narrative and y’all follow it.... y’all internet antics cannot stop me ....sh*t like zombie land or something! Lol."

He added, "They paying to influence y’all now ... its almost like mind control 'wake up'." In another tweet, Meek wrote "Stfu sometimes p**sies!".

The 33-year-old rapper also said he's "live right now" while sharing an image of himself on a luxurious boat.

People be texting me like don’t let the net get you down lol i be like don’t let it get you down I didn’t even see that shit prolly won’t either 💎 “live right now” pic.twitter.com/sw4o9BPbqT — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 19, 2021

The "Fall Thru" rapper captioned the photo : "People be texting me like don’t let the net get you down lol i be like don’t let it get you down I didn’t even see that shit prolly won’t either 💎 “live right now”

On Instagram, Meek also shared an image paying tribute to Kobe and GiGi, on his DreamChasers hat.

Meek captioned the photo "The gang way💎“Hats not forsale”". Many fans flooded the comments still disappointed with the rapper.

One fan wrote "Tryn make up for that line 😭😭😭" while another added "You’re making it hard for us to defend you."

