Meek Mill responds to backlash over "disrespectful" Kobe Bryant lyric
19 February 2021, 13:35
The "Going Bad" rapper has addressed the backlash he's recieved over his Kobe Bryant lyric.
Meek Mill has responded after coming under fire for his Kobe Bryant lyric, in a new song snippet with Lil Baby.
Meek Mill slammed over controversial Kobe Bryant helicopter lyric
On Wednesday (Feb 17) the lyrics to an unreleased song from the rapper leaked online and fans weren't happy with a particular Kobe Bryant-inspired lyric.
"This **tch I'm f**kin' always tell me that she love but she ain't ever showed me," the line read. "Yeah, and if I ever lack, I'm goin' out with my chopper, it by another Kobe."
Given that the basketball superstar died in a helicopter crash along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others, many fans labelled the lyric "disrespectful".
Taking to Twitter, Meek Mill responded to the backlash, writing: "Somebody promo a narrative and y’all follow it.... y’all internet antics cannot stop me ....sh*t like zombie land or something! Lol."
He added, "They paying to influence y’all now ... its almost like mind control 'wake up'." In another tweet, Meek wrote "Stfu sometimes p**sies!".
The 33-year-old rapper also said he's "live right now" while sharing an image of himself on a luxurious boat.
People be texting me like don’t let the net get you down lol i be like don’t let it get you down I didn’t even see that shit prolly won’t either 💎 “live right now” pic.twitter.com/sw4o9BPbqT— Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 19, 2021
The "Fall Thru" rapper captioned the photo : "People be texting me like don’t let the net get you down lol i be like don’t let it get you down I didn’t even see that shit prolly won’t either 💎 “live right now”
On Instagram, Meek also shared an image paying tribute to Kobe and GiGi, on his DreamChasers hat.
Meek captioned the photo "The gang way💎“Hats not forsale”". Many fans flooded the comments still disappointed with the rapper.
One fan wrote "Tryn make up for that line 😭😭😭" while another added "You’re making it hard for us to defend you."
Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA