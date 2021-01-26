Vanessa Bryant shares heartbreaking letter from daughter Gianna's friend

Vanessa Bryant shares heartbreaking letter from daughter Gianna's friend. Picture: Getty

Honouring Gianna on the one-year anniversary of her death, Vanessa shares a touching letter from Gigi's best friend.

Vanessa Bryant has shared a letter from her late daughter Gianna's best friend Aubrey for the one-year anniversary of her death.

The 38-year-old mother of four, lost her husband, Kobe Bryant, and her 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, in a helicopter crash last year (Jan 26, 2019).

The night before the anniversary of their deaths, Vanessa shared a letter, written by Gigi's best friend, Aubrey.

In the post Vanessa uploaded to Instagram, she revealed that the loss of her husband and her daughter "still doesn’t seem real".

On Monday (Jan 25) Vanessa posted the touching letter she received from Gigi's friend.

She captioned the post "Today I received this sweet letter from one of Gianna’s best friends, Aubrey. I love you Aubz (as my Gigi would call you)."

Vanessa continued "Thank you so much for beautifully sharing some of your memories of my Gigi with me and allowing me to share them here on my ig. My Gigi is INCREDIBLE and I truly appreciate your thoughtful letter."

"She loves you so much. I miss my baby girl and Kob-Kob so much, too. ♥️I will never understand why/how this tragedy could’ve happened to such beautiful, kind and amazing human beings."

Vanessa added "It still doesn’t seem real. Kob, we did it right. Gigi, you still make mommy proud. I love you!"

Ahead of the death anniversary of Kobe and Gigi, Vanessa asked for the media to be respectful when posting tributes of them both.

Kobe Bryant, wife Vanessa Bryant and daughters Gianna, Natalia, Bianka attend Kobe's jersey retirement. Picture: Getty

On Sunday (Jan 17) Vanessa wrote: "Dear media, please be considerate when airing or posting remembrance footage. We ask that you do not air photos of the wreckage, helicopter in the air or accident scene. We do NOT want to see it."

"Our year has been traumatic enough. You have thousands of photos and videos you can show beside footage of 1/26/20. We hope videos of remembrance are done in a classy and tasteful manner that is respectful of all our losses. Thank you."

Vanessa Bryant gives speech at Kobe Bryant and Gianna's memorial service in February 2020. Picture: Getty

Many fans, friends and family of Kobe and Gigi have shared emotional tributes, honouring them on social media.

NBA legend Bryant, 41 and his daughter Gianna Bryant 13, passed away in January 2020, when an helicopter crashed into a hillside in California.

Seven other passengers lives were also lost in the crash.

Rest in peace to all lives lost in the tragic accident.