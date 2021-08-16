Lil Wayne opens up about suicide attempt while discussing mental health

Lil Wayne has spoken on his mental health during a recent interview. Picture: Getty

TRIGGER WARNING: This article mentions suicide.

Lil Wayne has been open about his mental health during a sensitive interview with Emmanuel Acho, touching on his experiences with suicide.

Emmanuel Acho is a former linebacker and current author who hosts a YouTube channel called 'uncomfortable conversations with Emmanuel Acho'.

The host spoke with the Grammy winning rapper about his mental health, which led to a sad conversation about Wayne's suicide attempt when he was just 12 years old.

The star shared details, saying he attempted to shoot himself on a half day from school.

The rapper opened up about his struggles with mental health. Picture: Getty

He went on to say: “Biggie was on. I’m looking in the mirror, so you could look through the mirror and the television was behind me. So I was watching the video through the mirror.".

Wayne continued, "‘One More Chance’ was on, and Biggie was already gone or something. So I was looking, I was like, ‘You know what?’"

"Start thinking I had to get myself mad and noticed that I didn’t have to, that’s what scared me," he said, "How I knew I had a mental health problem was when I pulled the trigger. [sic]"

The rapper shared that he called the police on himself, then saying the officers that arrived stepped over him looking for drugs and weapons.

However he referred to once officer named “Uncle Bob” who didn't step over him - but instead, picked him up and ensured he got to the hospital.

The rapper has previously touched in his experiences on songs such as 2015 hit 'London Roads', as well as Solange’s song 'Mad'.